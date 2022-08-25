Ao Ashi Episode 20: Release Date, time, and what to expect

Episode 20 of Ao Ashi is right around the corner as fans look forward to watching the match between Tokyo City Esperion Youth B team and Musashino Youth team. We have found an antagonist in Kaneda, and the Esperion boys will be looking forward to putting him down.

While Ashito and the team won against Tama, Tachibana lost confidence in his abilities, asking the manager not to play him in the next game. However, Ashito and Ohtomo refused to give up on him, and Tachibana got selected for the match against Musashino. Will Tachibana be able to pick himself back up? Only the next episode can tell.

Ao Ashi episode 20: When will it release, what to expect, and more

Kaneda and Tachibana (Image via Production I.G)

Ao Ashi episode 20, titled "The Truly Weak One," will be released on August 27, 2022, at 6:25 pm JST. Subsequently, the release date and time for the anime will change across different time zones.

The episode will be available on Netflix Japan, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Docomo, Gyao, and Disney+.

Ao Ashi season 1 entails a total of 24 episodes in its first season. This means that, after the release of episode 20, we will be left with only four more episodes of the anime.

The episode is set to be released at the following times for different time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 2:25 am PDT

Central Daylight Time: 4:25 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time: 5:25 am EDT

British Standard Time: 10:25 am BST

Indian Standard Time: 2:55 pm IST

Central European Summer Time: 11:25 am CEST

Australian Central Daylight Time: 6:55 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 5:25 am PHT

What happened the last time?

In Ao Ashi episode 19, titled "Wind of Change," we saw Ashito and his friends trying to understand how Musashino could perform so well in the league. They witnessed a very high-pressing Musashino team under Manager Satake.

The team was willing to take risks and trust one another to support them. A key figure apart from the rest of the team was Kaneda, who was the target man scoring a brace in the game.

When Kaneda discovered that the Esperion team players had come to watch their game, they had a clash. This was when we found out that Kaneda had no chemistry with his teammates. He was raring to play against the Esperion Youth team and meant to crush them.

We even saw Tachibana raging at Kaneda during the clash as he insulted his teammates. Tachibana is known to have camaraderie and cannot let anyone insult his teammates. He has found a new purpose to play against Musashino, as he aims to have Kaneda take back his insults.

Throughout the episode, we saw Hana wanting to interact with Ashito. She wanted to give him their photograph and talk to him about the opportunity she was presented with to work for Kuribayashi. However, Ashito was so indulged in the match against Musashino that he subsequently had an argument with Hana.

What to expect from Ao Ashi episode 20?

Ao Ashi episode 20 may feature some backstory between Togashi and Takeshima. At the end of the last episode, Ohtomo received messages about how Togashi and Takeshima seemingly fought. This was not the best time for the team to have an internal conflict. The team must try to resolve this quickly.

Last week's Ao Ashi episode was good, this Aoi and Hana love plot is kinda frustrating to watch though

Ashito may also ponder his argument with Hana and try to resolve the issue.

As for the match, we will have to wait a bit to see if the Esperion Youth B team can withstand the Musashino Youth team's reckless high pressing. This match could also be a gateway for Ashito to be promoted to the A-Team.

