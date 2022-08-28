Ao Ashi Episode 20: Takeshima re-establishes his resolve

Episode 20 of Ao Ashi was a unique one. We saw the Esperion Youth players back in their junior youth days. It finally showed us the history between the junior youth graduate players and Togashi, who has always harbored an unexplained resentment towards the graduate players. The most recent episode went into greater detail about the causes of this resentment.

When Togashi made his first appearance in the anime, we saw Kuroda being mindful of him. The reason for this reaction was never explained to us. However, now we have some answers.

In terms of the episode's overall quality, Ao Ashi Episode 20 had some issues with the animation. It did well to showcase the mood between the players. However, the characters’ appearances lost the usual charm fans were used to seeing.

Ao Ashi Episode 20 shows why Togashi dislikes the Junior Youth Team Graduates

Young Togashi (Image via Production I.G)

Ao Ashi episode 20, titled The Truly Weak One, starts with Ashito and Ohtomo confronting Togashi about Takeshima. While Togashi does acknowledge beating Takeshima, he insists that the promoted players are solely to blame.

Ashito and Ohtomo, unaware of their history, question Togashi, but he avoids answering the question. Ashito, Ohtomo, and Tachibana later asked Asari and Yuma to tell them their history.

Back in 6th grade, Togashi and two other players had appeared for a one-week trial at Esperion Juniors. During that time, Togashi’s over-the-top introduction got everyone else on their toes. However, when they did begin their training, Togashi struggled to keep up with their level.

During this training session, when Fukuda comes to speak to Togashi, we see his admiration towards the Coach. Other players were envious as Fukuda approached Togashi and spoke to him personally.

Following this, Kuroda later spoke to Togashi, getting him all fired up for a practice match in the afternoon. He praised Togashi and advised him on how he could cement his place in the team by showing off his link-up play.

Togashi and Kuroda (Image via Production I.G)

Kuroda asked Togashi to set him up for a goal during the match, but when he did deliver the same, Kuroda backheeled it to Togashi. As he wasn’t prepared for it, Togashi missed an opportunity and was left feeling completely clueless.

After the game, the other two trialists decided to leave as they felt used by the rest of the team. Togashi realized how the Esperion Junior players were unconsciously treating the trialists differently during the game, but all he could do was give his all during the trials.

Later, during a practice game, Togashi felt that the team was playing with a completely different mindset than in the early game. He later realized that it was due to the presence of the Junior Youth team manager. He exclaimed how the Esperion Juniors were only playing football to go pro, but not to win.

This thought starts lingering in Takeshima’s head as he makes a terrible mistake, almost costing them a goal when Togashi heads it off the path. Togashi explains how their priorities during the game have led them to be too cautious and afraid to acknowledge or even work on their weaknesses. This incident sparked hostility between Togashi and the rest of the group.

In real-time, we see the Esperion Youth players heading back from their tough training. The team’s mood hadn’t improved since Togashi and Takeshima’s fight. It was at this time that Tachibana asked his teammates if they were willing to do some extra training.

While some rejected his request, Tachibana opened up about how afraid he was to face his former team but wanted to do his best to defeat them.

It was at this moment that Takeshima opened up about his quarrel with Togashi. He says that the person who was unable to admit their flaws was the one who was truly weak. Takeshima wanted to get rid of his weaknesses and thus was willing to do some extra training. Seeing his resolve, some other players joined the session as well.

Final Thoughts on Ao Ashi Episode 20

Overall, Ao Ashi Episode 20 was a significant turning point for the team. They needed an improved mindset for the match against Musashino Youth Team. This exchange of emotions and weaknesses is necessary for the team to grow closer to each other. Tachibana has been wanting to win against his former team, and this match will determine his future as a professional athlete.

Ashito during his training session in Ao Ashi episode 20 (Image via Production I.G)

Meanwhile, Ashito, too, has a lot riding on this game. Fukuda had told him that a good performance against Musashino could get him promoted to the A team. While Ashito is currently playing as a full-back, he still hasn’t made up his mind on it. We'll have to wait and see how Ashito and Tachibana fare in this important game.

Ao Ashi episode 21 titled Tokyo Metropolis League Match 8 Tokyo Musashino FC Youth will be released on September 3, 2022.

