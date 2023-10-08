Arknights season 2: Release information, what to expect, and more

Arknights season 2 titled Arknights: Perish in Frost premiered on October 6, 2023, and will follow a weekly release schedule as announced by the show's official site and Twitter account. Given that Arknights had its TV debut in 2019 with an ONA, the quick release of Arknights season 2 compared to other shows hints at its success.

Arknights is originally a smartphone game that combines tower defense and RPG components. It was subsequently converted into the television anime Arknights: Prelude to Dawn, which ran from October 29, 2022, to December 17, 2022. Fans and critics praised the anime for its excellent animation, exciting action sequences, and accurate portrayal of the game's characters and mythology.

Arknights season 2 weekly release schedule and what to expect

Still from Arknights season 2 teaser (Image via Yostar Pictures)

Yostar Pictures, a company founded by the game's publisher, produced the anime version of the game. RPG games are frequently included in anime series in the realm of animation. The dystopian setting of the game features a large number of individuals who have been affected by the mystery illness, Oripathy, which crystallizes the bodies of its victims.

The players seek out a cure for the illness using their abilities to battle the infected and other foes along the way.

TV Tokyo and TV Osaka will broadcast episodes of Arknights: Perish in Frost every week. The show will also air on BS11 and Animax.

The weekly release schedule for episodes of Arknights season 2 for different channels is as follows:

TV Tokyo - Every Friday at 1:23 am JST

TV Osaka - Every Friday at 2:10 am JST

BS11 - Every Sunday at 11:30 pm JST

Animax- Every Saturday at 10:30 pm JST

Screenshot from the official website containing broadcast information (Image via Arknights website)

A teaser video was released soon after the final episode of season 1 aired in December. Arknights season 2 promises more thrilling combat, poignant scenes, and surprising turns in the story. The realm of Terra, its history, and its secrets will also be explored extensively in the anime.

Additionally, MYTH & ROID, a Japanese rock group best known for their tracks in Re:Zero and Overlord delivered the opening number for the second season titled ACHE in PULSE. Furthermore, ReoNa, a Japanese musician who has sung for Sword Art Online and Demon Slayer, delivered the closing song RIP.

At the end of Arknights: Prelude to Dawn (season 1), Amiya had to execute Skullshatterer, who turned out to be a young Misha's brother. After the incident, a traumatized Misha lost trust in Amiya and finally accepted the name 'Skullshatterer' in lieu of her brother. This will set the stage for exciting tension in the second season.

Crunchyroll's tweet (Image via Twitter/!Crunchyroll)

The first half of the Act I: Shatter of a Vision story arc from the Arknights video game's main theme will be adapted in season 2, picking up where season 1 left off with Rhodes Island's endeavor to put an end to the Chernobog Crisis.

Crunchyroll will be broadcasting Arknights season 2 and the first installment of the title is also available on the platform. In Japan, TV Tokyo will also broadcast the anime. In addition, fans can also play Arknights on iOS and Android smartphones to get a deeper understanding of the plot and gameplay.

