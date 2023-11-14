Attack on Titan ending was a lie so big the entire fandom fell for it

With the Attack on Titan finale now officially behind us, fans have been in a constant debate about the ending. Throughout the story, Eren Yeager, the protagonist of the series, has been driven by the sole motive of attaining his freedom.

While the world was being trampled on by the titans during the Rumbling, there was a popular shot of Eren at the top of the world, proclaiming, "This is freedom", implying that he has already achieved his goal. However, according to a popular theory, the idea of Eren striving for freedom was all a lie, as Ymir was the one who was using him to attain her own freedom.

How the Attack on Titan ending fooled everyone on the truth of Eren's fate

Eren and Mikasa in the Attack on Titan finale (image via MAPPA)

In the recently released Attack on Titan finale, Eren Yeager's story finally came to an end at the hands of Mikasa, who had vowed to protect him at the cost of her life. Although it seems like Eren's fate was evident to everyone the moment he began the Rumbling, there's much more depth to it.

Since the beginning of the story, Eren's primary goal was to exterminate all Titans to attain his freedom. He has been shown to go to any extent to achieve this lifelong goal, killing any Titan that got in his way. He has even been compared to a caged bird who was fighting for his freedom.

According to a popular theory among fans, Eren Yeager has never actually been free throughout the whole story, and the conclusion of the series proves this. This stems from the belief that freedom isn't truly a choice. Even Erwin Smith, commander of the Survey Corps, had realized that as human nature dictates, some form of conflict is inevitable and leads to more deaths. Therefore, dying was the only way a person could ever actually be free. This is something that Eren realized at one point in the story as well.

Furthermore, in the Attack on Titan Final Season part 2, Eren gives Ymir the freedom of choice to either obey Zeke's command or lend him her power to destroy the world. During this scene, Eren inquires if she's the one who led him to this path. This strongly supports the theory that Eren's freedom was never truly of his own accord. It could be Ymir who had been controlling his will throughout his life so that she could finally be set free.

Ymir's backstory plays an important role as well. She had never once experienced freedom in her own life, as she was enslaved to King Fritz due to her love and devotion for him and had to obey his command for several millenia. By compelling Eren to commit the Rumbling and having Mikasa end his life, Ymir could finally let go of her own love for King Fritz and become free of her own shackles.

Therefore, the freedom that Eren had sought throughout his life, from his actions that led to him turning against his friends and the world to all the deaths that he had caused, and even his demise, was, in a way, orchestrated by Ymir.

Eren's fate was thereby sealed from the very outset, and was predestined to become humanity's enemy and destroy the world. He went from targeting the Titans to considering the entire world as his own enemy. Although he might have been said to fight for freedom, it was not his own that he was fighting for. While some might argue that he fought for his friends, it was actually Ymir who ultimately achieved freedom in the end.

To conclude

It has been highlighted several times throughout the narrative that the world of Attack on Titan is cruel, with constant wars and conflicts. The only way to escape the never-ending cycle was to let go and die, which is a choice that Eren made at the end of the story. Although he never got to experience the freedom he longed for, he finally became free in death.

At the end of the Attack on Titan finale, the tree might be a symbol of the fact that the world is an endless cycle of violence and cruelty. The only way to stop this cycle would have been to destroy it all, as Eren's ideology might have suggested.

