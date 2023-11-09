Attack on Titan finale: MAPPA's Studio Ghibli reference has fans in splits

A series like Attack on Titan is incredibly vast, and the storytelling has plenty of hidden details that reveal key information. Therefore, it isn’t uncommon to see fans revisit some important episodes that have been released since the series’ inception.

A couple of fans rewatched the series finale and dissected it. Upon doing so, they discovered that Attack on Titan paid homage to one of the most successful and influential anime studios of all time - Studio Ghibli.

Studio Ghibli has been known for its whimsical characters and unique art style. Despite tackling themes that are rather serious, the overall tone and character designs are such that people of all ages can enjoy them. The atmosphere one experiences in any Studio Ghibli movie and in Attack on Titan are worlds apart.

The idea of referencing Studio Ghibli in Attack on Titan seemed odd on paper. The end result was hilarious. Fans took to X to share their opinions on the reference made to the aforementioned studio.

Attack on Titan finale makes reference to Studio Ghibli’s

Spirited Away

In the Attack on Titan finale, Pieck, the host of the Cart Titan, can be seen running in an exaggerated manner. This was during the fight that took place between the Cart Titan and the War Hammer Titan.

The flailing arms and the way this scene was animated raised a few eyebrows. Upon closer inspection, fans realized that this was a reference to another character from Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away. In this film, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the main character Chihiro falls down while descending a set of stairs.

The exaggerated yet smooth animation was memorable in this movie, and it seems to have inspired a snippet of animation in the Attack on Titan series. There is an odd resemblance between Pieck running on a portion of the War Hammer Titan's hardened skin and Chihiro rushing down a flight of stairs. ‏

Taking a closer look at the person responsible for the key animation, it isn’t all that surprising to see a Studio Ghibli reference being made. Michelle Sugimoto, who has worked on the Attack on Titan finale is a massive fan of Studio Ghibli’s works.

Sometimes, animators and creative minds like to give a personalized touch to the projects that they undertake. This is no exception as the key animator and former animation director showed everyone the works that have been the source of inspiration. Fans have observed the resemblance and have been talking about the same:

Fans found this to be quite hilarious since Pieck looks incredibly exaggerated and funny in this scene. The flailing arms added to the hilarity and fans loved every second of it. Some fans even stated that the scene in question was the most entertaining one in the entire franchise.

While this might have been an exaggeration, it’s safe to say that fans certainly enjoyed it. There was a set of fans who found this scene to be quite familiar when they watched the finale for the first time. A good chunk of the fanbase couldn't put a finger on it, while some managed to connect the dots immediately. It’s safe to say that Michelle Sugimoto’s efforts to reference Studio Ghibli were quite successful.

