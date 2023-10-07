Berserk of Gluttony Episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 2 is set to premiere on television on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, SUN TV, and BS11. The series will also be available to watch on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, U-NEXT, Anime Hodai services, and the Muse Asia YouTube channel ahead of its official television release.

The protagonist of Berserk of Gluttony, Fate Graphite, was introduced in the first episode of the season as being at the bottom of the hierarchy in a world where those with greater skills were at the top. His life, however, appears to be changing since he activated his Gluttony skill.

Below is a thorough list of release times and streaming details for Berserk of Gluttony Episode 2.

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 2 release time

Fate Graphite (Image via ACGT Studios)

The Berserk of Gluttony anime is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Ichika Isshiki and illustrated by fame. A manga adaptation of the series, illustrated by Daisuke Takino, started in March 2018.

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 2 will air on Japanese television networks on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on Japanese television networks. The English-subtitled version of Berserk of Gluttony Episode 2, which will be released a few days sooner, will be streamed as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8 am, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, October 8, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, Sunday, October 8, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 12 am, Monday, October 9, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, October 9, 2023

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 2 streaming details

Fate vs Goblins (Image via ACGT Studios)

Before it is broadcast on TV, the next installment of Berserk of Gluttony will be available to watch on the U-NEXT and Anime Hodai services, and Muse Asia YouTube channel on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 12 am JST.

A quick summary of Berserk of Gluttony Episode 1

The three Vlerick siblings in Berserk of Gluttony (Image via ACGT Studios)

The first episode began with warriors fighting off goblins, resulting in their gaining a lot of experience and treasures. In contrast, Fate Graphite, who was working as a gatekeeper for the Vlerick Family, lamented his condition as he was a pretty useless man with a perpetually hungry stomach. Gluttony, it was established, was considered a dud skill.

The episode then introduced the Vlerick siblings, who served as Holy Knights, and were known for their arrogance and cruelty. They attacked a man and Fate for no proper reason, but Roxy Hart intervened to treat Fate's injuries.

Later that night, Fate spotted bandits entering the Vlerick estate and promptly informed Lady Roxy. While Roxy dealt with them, Fate killed one of them who was attempting to escape. In the process, he activated his Gluttony skill and gained Appraisal and Mind Reading abilities. He could, then, sense Roxy's concern for him and accepted her offer to work for the House of Hart.

Lady Roxy and Fate (Image via ACGT Studios)

The next day, Fate purchased Greed, a black blade that promised to never let him down. When Fate was alone with his sword, he was attacked by a swarm of Goblins, but his blade warned him ahead of time. Fate's stats increased once more as he decimated the entire horde. Furthermore, Fate noticed that he was no longer hungry.

Greed explained to Fate that Gluttony is an ability that consumes status and skills while not increasing one's level. Greed, who claimed to be of the same kind as Fate, advised him not to reveal his skill to the public because gluttony is a skill that defies God's principles.

Fate and Greed (Image via ACGT Studios)

Having received a reward for killing the goblins, Fate set off to purchase some food. Along the way, he encountered a man forcibly dragging a young girl. Thanks to his mind-reading ability, Fate discerned that the girl was in danger. Thereafter, Fate resolved to rescue the child.

What to expect from Berserk of Gluttony Episode 2?

The little girl and her kidnapper (Image via ACGT Studios)

In Berserk of Gluttony Episode 2, Fate will try to save the little girl from the man who has the Conceal skill, which prevents people from seeing what abilities he possesses. The man appears to be working for the Holy Knights, and the girl was most likely kidnapped for Rafael. It is unknown what he intends to do with her, although it is most likely related to his experiments with immortality.

