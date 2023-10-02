Berserk of Gluttony episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Berserk of Gluttony episode 1 is set to premiere on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 1:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX, SUN TV, and BS11. The series will also be available to watch on the streaming platform Crunchyroll.

However, ahead of their official television release, Berserk of Gluttony episode 1, has already been streamed on the U-NEXT and Anime Hodai services and Muse Asia YouTube channel on Sunday.

The Berserk of Gluttony anime is an adaptation of a Japanese light novel series written by Ichika Isshiki and illustrated by Fame. A manga adaptation of the series, illustrated by Daisuke Takino, started in March 2018. The anime will follow Fate Graphite, burdened with the undesirable skill of gluttony.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Berserk of Gluttony episode 1 will introduce viewers to Fate and his true abilities

Release date and time

Myne (Image via ACGT Studios)

The Berserk of Gluttony anime, produced by A.C.G.T, is one of the most interesting series to premiere in the first week of October. Berserk of Gluttony episode 1 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 4, 2023

British Summer Time - 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Philippine Time - 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 1:30 a.m., Thursday, October 5, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:00 a.m., Thursday, October 5, 2023

Staff and cast

Eris Seifort (Image via ACGT Studios)

The anime Berserk of Gluttony is being directed by Tetsuya Yanagisawa, and Mariko Kunisawa is in charge of the series composition. Yuichi Ono is in charge of the music, and character designs are created by Takafumi Furusawa.

The art direction is currently being shared between Eiji Iwase and Maika Hosoda from Studio Tulip. Satoshi Yano is currently serving as the sound director, Hiroaki Tanaka is the director of photography, and Shigeyuki Suga is working as the action director.

Maho Takahashi from Studio Tulip is managing the art setting, Tomomi Ando is taking care of color design, and Motoki Niimi is overseeing the editing process. Daisuke DAIS Miyachi is serving as the music producer, Hidefumi Kimura is dealing with prop design, and Hiromune Kurahashi is behind the sound effects.

Roxy Hart (Image via ACGT Studios)

The theme song for the anime is composed and produced by HIPTIP and ROCK★PANDA. The lyrics are written by HIPTIP, ROCK★PANDA, and 40mP. The opening and ending songs that will be heard in Berserk of Gluttony episode 1 are performed by EverdreaM, Hitomi Sekine, and Misato Matsuoka.

Ryota Ohsaka as Fate Graphite, Tomokazu Seki as Greed, Hisako Tojo as Roxy Heart, Hitomi Sekine as Eris, and Misato Matsuoka as Myne are among the main voice actors expected in Berserk of Gluttony episode 1.

What to expect?

Fate Graphite (Image via ACGT Studios)

In a world where skills are clearly categorized as superior or inferior, Fate Graphite suffers from perpetual hunger and is subjected to ridicule and shame. He is thrown out of his village and compelled to serve as a gatekeeper for a noble family.

However, as viewers will discover in Berserk of Gluttony episode 1, Fate's life will undergo a dramatic change when he unlocks his true potential by defeating a bandit who infiltrated the castle.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.