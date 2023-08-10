Berserk of Gluttony's latest PV reveals additional cast and more

On Thursday, August 10, 2023, the official website for the television anime adaptation of author Ichiki Ishiki and illustrator fame’s Berserk of Gluttony light novel series released new information. The announcement features the release of a main promotional video, which also revealed an additional cast for the series and its opening theme.

Previous announcements for the Berserk of Gluttony television anime series revealed the main cast for the series, as well as its staff information, ending theme, and release window. Both the opening theme and ending theme are set to be sung by cast members of the anime.

At the time of this article’s writing, the series is set to premiere in Japan sometime in October 2023, with no narrower release window or date having been announced. Thankfully, fans already have streaming information for the Berserk of Gluttony anime series, with Crunchyroll set to be the streaming option for a majority of international audiences.

October 2023’s Berserk of Gluttony reveals key production information as release window draws nearer

The Berserk of Gluttony anime recently announced that Misato Matsuoka and Hitomi Sekine will be joining the series’ cast in the roles of Myne and Eris, respectively. Both the VAs join previously announced cast members Ryota Ohsaka as Fate Graphite, Tomokazu Seki as the black sword Greed, and Hisako Tojo as Roxy.

Matsuoka and Sekine are also set to perform the opening theme for the series as the group EverdreaM, with the opening theme entitled Jekyll & Hyde. The group is also set to perform the ending theme song, Ao no Genseki. The series, which will be streamed by Crunchyroll internationally outside of Asia and India, is set to premiere in Japan sometime in October 2023.

Tetsuya Yanagisawa is directing the anime at ACGT Studios, Mariko Kunisawa is supervising the series scripts and Takafumi Furusawa is designing the characters. Seven Seas Entertainment releases both the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, describing the story as follows:

“Fate Graphite is one of the forsaken. Cursed with the skill “Gluttony,” he is ever starving, never sated…until the day he kills a dying thief and devours the man's strength—and his soul. The true hunger of Fate's Gluttony has awakened, and if he can learn to control his power, he will at last be the master of his own destiny.”

Isshiki first released Berserk of Gluttony as a Shosetsuka ni Naro web novel, with the first light novel volume being released in November 2017 with illustrations by fame. The series’ eighth volume was most recently shipped in Japan in October 2022. The month also saw the seventh English volume for the series ship.

