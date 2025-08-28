10 best supernatural comedy anime to watch

Few anime genres blend as effortlessly as the supernatural and the comedic. Spirits, demons, gods, and psychics might suggest dark horror, yet many creators have transformed these forces into setups for punchlines and heartwarming misadventures.

Ad

The result is a lively corner of anime where supernatural threats mix with everyday jokes, showing that spectral powers can spark laughter as easily as fear. This collection highlights ten supernatural comedy anime titles that turn ghosts, gods, and psychic talents into comedic fun.

Each of these supernatural comedy anime series mixes high-concept fantasy with everyday life- like a demon flipping burgers or a broke god chasing five-yen coins-balancing absurdity with lovable casts, sharp timing, and inventive gags.

Ad

Trending

10 must-watch supernatural comedy anime

1. The Devil is a Part-Timer!

The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Image via White Fox, Studio 3Hz)

When Demon Lord Satan retreats through a dimensional portal to modern Tokyo, powerless and penniless, survival trumps conquest. Stripped of dark magic, “Maou Sadao” lands a part-time job flipping burgers at MgRonald’s while plotting slow-motion world domination one shift at a time.

Ad

The arch-hero Emilia tracks him down too, only to find her nemesis wearing a polyester visor and fretting about lunchtime rushes. Soon, angels, church assassins, and interdimensional intruders turn a cramped apartment block into an unexpected mix of wages, rent, and fast-food chaos.

The dynamic between former enemies forced into mundane neighborly life provides a constant stream of humor and unexpected alliances. The Devil is a Part-Timer! anime setup thrives on the gap between massive ambition and minimum-wage reality, blending slick action cuts with fast situational comedy.

Ad

2. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Image via J.C.Staff, EGG FIRM)

High school becomes a minefield when Kusuo Saiki is born armed with every conceivable psychic ability: telepathy, teleportation, pyrokinesis, x-ray vision, and even the terrifying power to turn people into stone.

Ad

Desperate for an ordinary life, Saiki hides his powers behind pink, head-mounted control devices and a deadpan stare. Saiki’s attempts to avoid attention paradoxically attract a group of oddballs: the hyperactive Nendo, the delusional Kaido, and the narcissistic Teruhashi.

Every attempt at normalcy snowballs into spectacular comedic disasters, as their antics constantly force him to use his powers in secret. Each short-form skit in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. anime moves at a rapid speed, cramming sight gags, social satire, and fourth-wall breaks into five-minute bursts.

Ad

3. Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama is an awkward eighth-grader whose psychic powers grow with bottled emotions. Under the dubious mentorship of con-artist exorcist Arataka Reigen, Mob tackles evil spirits while trying to keep his emotional gauge below 100 percent- beyond that point, things explode in both senses.

Ad

Along the way, the middling Body Improvement Club, an obsessive esper rival, and otherworldly monsters keep forcing shōnen tropes to collide with absurdist, deadpan humor. In Mob Psycho 100 anime, Mob's journey is as much about finding friends and confidence as it is about battling spectral threats.

Emotional release is delivered via everything from exploding hair to the growth of a giant, revered broccoli, all while the deeper meaning explores anxiety, self-worth, and the true definition of strength.

Ad

4. Noragami

Noragami (Image via Bones)

A forgotten god named Yato will grant any wish for five yen, whether delivering groceries or purifying a phantom school bathroom. He struggles to make a name for himself in a world where deities are only as powerful as their followers' belief in them.

Ad

His Regalia, Yukine, and accidental half-spirit Hiyori tether the scrappy deity to reality, forming a dysfunctional trio that fights masked phantoms and rival gods across contemporary cityscapes. Beneath graffiti and cup noodles, myths and divine politics collide through comedic hustles and sword fights.

Comic beats spring from Yato’s oversized ego clashing with shrine-less poverty; his dreams of a grand temple shrink to braving flea markets for cheap charms. Tonally nimble, Noragami anime shifts between intense action and found-family humor, backed by vibrant J-rock and playful title cards.

Ad

5. KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! (Image via Studio Deen)

After a laughably swift death, shut-in Kazuma Satou meets the self-proclaimed goddess Aqua, whose arrogance is rivaled only by her incompetence. Given the chance to start over in a fantasy RPG realm, Kazuma makes the fateful decision to bring the goddess along with him.

Ad

His choice immediately backfires, as he drags Aqua, the explosion-obsessed wizard Megumin, and masochistic crusader Darkness into quests that instantly go sideways. What should be heroic conquests become perpetual debt, paralyzing frogs, and legal battles over castle destruction.

Dungeon-delving here becomes a series of failures, fueled by slapstick mage Megumin and Darkness’s shameless tank role. Each episode of KonoSuba anime topples clichés like a carnival of crumbling tropes, while layered gags reward rewinds.

Ad

6. Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Human pushover Iruma Suzuki is adopted (abducted, really) by a doting demon named Sullivan who wants a grandchild. Enrolled at Babyls Demon School, Iruma must blend in among claws, fangs, and magical mayhem to survive.

Ad

While hiding his humanity, he accidentally skyrockets up the social ladder, earns a fanatical squad of demon admirers, and even takes a leading role in the school's Music Festival. His inherent kindness is often misinterpreted as overwhelming power, leading to hilarious misunderstandings among his demonic classmates.

A paragon of clueless charm, Iruma turns demonic academia into disorder: flying lectures, monster canteens, and dodgeball with literal fireballs. This supernatural comedy anime series offers affectionate parodies of shōnen tropes while maintaining sweetness that rarely sours.

Ad

7. Mieruko-chan

Mieruko-chan (Image via Passione)

Miko Yotsuya wakes up one morning with the unwanted ability to see grotesque spirits that swarm everyday spaces: cafeterias, subway cars, even her own apartment. These horrifying specters are invisible to everyone else, leaving her isolated in her newfound terror.

Ad

The problem is, acknowledging them draws their attention and makes things worse. The straight-faced high-schooler responds by staring dead ahead, enduring horrors with silent screams and bullet-sweat composure. Everyday errands turn into tense stealth missions, while her extroverted best friend remains blissfully unaware.

Horror-comedy walks a thin tightrope, yet Mieruko-chan anime nails every step. Jump scares morph into punchlines when spirits adopt ridiculous expressions, only to cut back to Miko freezing like a traumatized deer in headlights. Each episode builds tension until a small gesture, like a prayer or treats, bursts into comedy.

Ad

8. Hinamatsuri

Hinamatsuri (Image via feel.)

One quiet night, a metal egg crushes yakuza lieutenant Nitta’s prized vase and disgorges Hina, a psychic brat with world-ending telekinetic powers. Her deadpan expression and immense, uncontrollable abilities immediately throw his orderly criminal life into complete chaos.

Ad

Quick extortion ensures room and board, but raising a super-powered preteen proves messier than any gang war. Meanwhile, additional espers appear, most as fugitives, while a hyper-competent but normal classmate gets dragged into the fray, turning slice-of-life dramedy into a sharp comedy of manners.

Deadpan deliveries bounce off explosive psychic tantrums. Yakuza soften through mentor pep talks, schoolgirls hurl dodgeballs like missiles, and one arc tackles homelessness with heart. Rough edges and tender moments blend into a supernatural comedy anime, making everyday life feel both fragile and strong.

Ad

9. Hozuki’s Coolheadedness

Hozuki’s Coolheadedness (Image via Wit Studio)

Hell is a bureaucracy, and Chief of Staff Hōzuki runs it with ice-cold efficiency. Equipped with a traditional iron club, the demon ogre supervises torture schedules, budget meetings, and inter-departmental spats between King Enma’s divisions in Japanese underworld mythology.

Ad

He is the ultimate problem-solver, whether dealing with celestial visitors, Western devils, or underperforming minions, all of whom receive the same level of withering sarcasm. His unflappable demeanor is the source of much of the show's deadpan humor and charm.

Structured like a workplace sitcom set in brimstone, the supernatural comedy anime trades action for smart dialog filled with myth-tangled wordplay. Each vignette dissects folklore through the lens of corporate satire, delivering jokes that reward both casual viewers and folklore buffs.

Ad

10. Gabriel DropOut

Gabriel DropOut (Image via Doga Kobo)

Gabriel, top pupil of angel school, descends to Earth for a wholesome study abroad. One glimpse of online gaming, however, and she morphs into a pajama-bound shut-in who refers to mortals as “clueless NPCs,” completely abandoning her divine mission.

Ad

Fellow angel Raphiel adopts sadistic teasing, demon Vigne frets over household chores like a stressed housewife, and satanic classmate Satania becomes a walking punchline with full chuuni flair. Heaven and hell spiral together in dorms next door, creating a perfect storm of chaotic comedy.

Cherubs hurl curses, demons bake cupcakes, and divine trumpets serve as doorstops. Visual gags, from speed lines to cherry blossoms turning into pixelated loot boxes, keep the chaos lively, while sharp jabs at gamer culture land with precision.

Ad

Conclusion

From bustling demon schools to minimum-wage overlords, these supernatural comedy anime show how even the strangest powers and settings become fun when played for laughs.

Ghosts flip burgers, gods work retail, and psychics juggle homework and hauntings, offering fresh perspectives on magic, myth, and modern life. Queue them up and let the spirit world deliver hilarious moments that stick around after the credits roll.

Related links:-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kapoor I am an expert article writer and data analyst with two years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy watching a lot of anime, movies, and web series. Currently, my favorite anime is Naruto. Know More