Black Clover chapter 365: Secre sees the most revered Wizard King in Asta

the spoilers and raw scans for Black Clover chapter 365 were released, unveiling an incredibly thrilling and eagerly awaited development.

With that being said, it appears that Asta's return from Hino Country has finally been depicted in Black Clover chapter 365. The final page of the raw scans reveals his appearance. What's even more exciting is that he appears to be ready to confront Damnatio in the next chapter, once again coming to the Black Bulls' aid at a time that could be considered perfect.

While this is without a doubt the most notable part of Black Clover chapter 365, fans are also focusing on another pivotal event involving Secre and Asta. Although Secre doesn't say a word, she may be giving Asta one of his highest praises ever when she compares him to the original Wizard King.

Black Clover chapter 365 sees Secre equate Asta to the first Wizard King, Lemiel Silvamillion Clover

Brief spoiler recap

Black Clover chapter 365 allegedly begins with Secre using her Sealing Magic on the Black Bulls. However, it only seals the wounds and pain they received up to this point. Furthermore, if she’s defeated, the spell will unravel, giving the entire squad their injuries and exhaustion back. Secre is yelled at by Magna or Nacht to stop hanging out with Henry and Gordon.

Charmy then angrily attacks Damnatio, prompting the Paladin to unleash his second magic, which is the purified version of Supreme Devil Baal’s Atmospheric Magic. Damnatio tells Charmy that “unseen powers” will judge her, using his Atmospheric Magic to eliminate Charmy and others as Secre watches in horror.

Secre then begins remembering her 500-year-plus life, reflecting on how she once didn’t care about anything due to losing Lemiel.

However, remembering his final words to her and Damnatio continues attacking the Black Bulls, she realizes that she has a newfound attachment to her squadmates and friends. As Damnatio announces the end to the Black Bulls, Asta walks by, forcing Secre to liken him to Lemiel as chapter 365 of Black Clover comes to a close.

The significance of Secre’s comparison

The incredibly exciting alleged final moments of the upcoming issue of Tabata’s series certainly provide a lot to unpack. While the return of Asta is inherently exciting, Secre’s comparison of him is arguably just as big of a highlight of the issue. The parallel may appear superficially emotional, but it probably has a lot of intellectual underpinnings.

One of the biggest arguments for this claim stems from the way in which Black Clover chapter 365 makes this comparison. For example, if Tabata simply wanted to communicate that Asta is Secre’s new reason to live, he likely would’ve shown the two pairs doing similar activities. Instead, he chooses to have Secre compare Asta and Lemiel from the back, showing both walking ahead of her as a result.

This is done to the effect of communicating a few similarities between them as far as Secre is concerned. At this moment, it is evident that Secre regards Asta not only as a suitable Wizard King but also as someone who can be compared to the most esteemed Wizard King in history. It also suggests that Secre sees Asta as a mage who is equal to Lemiel, rather than someone who is just trying their best.

Secre may see Asta as someone who can rescue the Clover Kingdom as Lemiel did in the past, as the parallel is made in Black Clover chapter 365. Asta must battle Lucius Zogratis/Julius Novachrono, much as Lemiel had to battle and kill Demon Licht. They are equally equal in that they view their enemies as friends, but will do what is necessary to protect the Clover Kingdom.

This is all, of course, in addition to the obvious comparison being made that Secre does look to Asta as a new reason to live, as she once did to Lemiel and his eventual temporary return. In any case, it’s clear that Tabata is all but spelling out that the current Asta is on a level similar to, if not equal to, the first Wizard King.

