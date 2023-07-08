Black Clover: Female Asta steals the spotlight in a new eye-catching gender-bender illustration

Black Clover’s protagonist is known to be one of the most over-the-top and loud characters that fans have come across. In the anime, it is quite rare to see Asta not scream at someone, and his energy levels are through the roof. He is always motivated and constantly partakes in strength training to improve his physique since he does not have magic.

Black Clover has garnered a massive community filled with talented people. This community has created some amazing fan art that doesn’t just replicate the character but also features a unique take. In this case, a talented artist drew the protagonist of the anime and manga series but changed the gender.

This fan art piece is a gender-bent version of Asta, which blew up on Reddit, a popular choice of forum among anime fans. Fans not only appreciated it but also gave constructive criticism to the artist.

Black Clover: Gender-bent Asta fan art baffles fans on Reddit

Straight away, we can see that Asta’s face is slightly narrower, while his upper body exhibits feminine features. Additionally, on his torso, the scar is still visible. The same wavy texture of the hair plays a huge role in retaining Asta's identity. The Black Clover fans loved it for the most part; however, they had a few suggestions that would take this illustration to the next level.

One of the most common observations that Black Clover fans made was that the gender-bent version of Asta resembled Mereoleona Vermillion. The hair texture and length are very similar to those of the character. That, paired with Asta's new feminine features, enhanced the similarity.

Fans also gave the artist another suggestion, which had to do with Asta's proportions. Given the character's obsession with training, the gender-bent Asta should have had a bigger frame with muscular limbs. In this version, Asta's arms were rather slender and slim, devoid of any signs indicating muscle growth.

Overall, it seems like the fans loved this illustration and appreciated the artist for drawing Anti-Magic Boy in this manner. Furthermore, one fan in particular also took note of Noelle's reaction to Asta in the illustration and stated that she might blush despite Asta being a female character.

Final thoughts

Overall, this exceptional anime fan art puts Asta in a new light. Gender-bent illustrations are quite common among the anime community, but not all fan art pieces manage to retain the original character's identity. In this case, the artist has shown tremendous effort, but there were a few things that could have taken this illustration to another level.

A bigger frame would have certainly helped in making this resemble the original character design of Asta. Furthermore, adding Noelle to the illustration and capturing her reaction to Asta turning into a woman was a stroke of genius. It adds another layer to the fan art and makes it that much more enjoyable to look at.

Not only did fans love the artwork, but they also actively participated in various discussions surrounding this character. It is a clear indication that the animanga community enjoyed this.

