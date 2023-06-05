Black Clover manga's new sales record has anime community mocking the series for falling off

Following the release of Black Clover volume 35, the manga series revealed its latest sales record of 19 million copies sold worldwide. While the sales record is good, it falls short compared to some of the recent popular manga series. Hence, anime fans mocked it for its poor performance.

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga Black Clover has reached 19.000.000 copies in circulation worldwide with 35 volumes. Black Clover has reached 19.000.000 copies in circulation worldwide with 35 volumes. https://t.co/iRvh24NqVk

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover follows the story of Asta, a boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King. Unfortunately, in a world where everyone has magic, Asta has none. Instead, he happens to stumble upon a five-leaf grimoire with the powers of anti-magic within it.

The anime community mocks Black Clover for its latest sales record

Ayoub @Ayoubd77 @WSJ_manga Mid clover has only that in 8 years @WSJ_manga Mid clover has only that in 8 years 😂😂😂

After seeing the new global sales record revealed by Black Clover for its manga volumes, anime fans started mocking it. Many felt that 19 million copies sold worldwide was a low number because the series has been under serialization for eight years.

Meanwhile, manga series like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen have sold over 85 million and 70 million copies worldwide, respectively. Hence, when those mangas are compared to Yuki Tabata's series, it seems to have severely underperformed.

Fumi° @FumiCrazyTweets @sukasaringan @WSJ_manga Devilman Is the highest selling manga per volume, if devilman had 15 volumes It would have selled more than demon Slayer, and It have 5 volumes, not 10 @sukasaringan @WSJ_manga Devilman Is the highest selling manga per volume, if devilman had 15 volumes It would have selled more than demon Slayer, and It have 5 volumes, not 10

WBorutoW🇱🇧 @borutoaboveall @WSJ_manga Cancel black clover that's 1 volume sells for chainsaw man @WSJ_manga Cancel black clover that's 1 volume sells for chainsaw man 😭😭😭

This was followed by some trying to mock the series by comparing the manga volume sales. Many people pointed out that Devilman manga sold 50 million copies after releasing five volumes.

Meanwhile, another person claimed that Black Clover's total manga sales of 19 million copies were less than that of Chainsaw Man's volume 1 sales. While the information itself is false, the fact that Tatsuki Fujimoto's series began serialization in 2021, six years after Yuki Tabata's series began, and yet has sold 24 million copies worldwide, says a lot about the franchise's condition.

yok @Raiatii @WSJ_manga Does anyone know how many years it has been at 18 million lmaooo finally 19 million @WSJ_manga Does anyone know how many years it has been at 18 million lmaooo finally 19 million 💀💀

For a over 30+ vol manga of the most popular manga magazine shounen jump @WSJ_manga It is lowFor a over 30+ vol manga of the most popular manga magazine shounen jump @Aidans57367081 @WSJ_manga It is low 💀For a over 30+ vol manga of the most popular manga magazine shounen jump

One anime fan even pointed out how Black Clover reached 18 million copies sales last year. After that, it only sold another 1 million copies in one year, depicting its low performance. Meanwhile, another person stated that the manga's sales were low, considering it has over 30+ volumes and is part of Shounen Jump magazine. Those should have been enough factors for the series to have sold more copies.

Black Clover fans defend its sales

AquALynX @aqu_lyn @Ayoubd77 @WSJ_manga Dude, most series don't even get to 1 million, nearly 20 million sales is an amazing success @Ayoubd77 @WSJ_manga Dude, most series don't even get to 1 million, nearly 20 million sales is an amazing success

Kaizer @Kaizerqn @Ayoubd77 @WSJ_manga The fact that the manga has been running for 8 years and still does means that it‘s a success, also 19 million sales is amazing @Ayoubd77 @WSJ_manga The fact that the manga has been running for 8 years and still does means that it‘s a success, also 19 million sales is amazing

Following the criticism, fans of the series tried to defend it. They stated that 19 million was still a huge number, given that many manga series do not even manage to sell 1 million copies. When compared to those, Yuki Tabata's series has done wonders.

Also, the franchise is ongoing and has a movie and a game on the way, meaning the sales could still increase. If the series was unsuccessful, there would be no way that Shueisha would invest their money in the franchise. This proves that the publishing company considers the manga series a success.

Chimochy @Chimochy0 @WSJ_manga LETSS GOOOOOO. 20MIL during its run would be amazing cmon just 1 more million @WSJ_manga LETSS GOOOOOO. 20MIL during its run would be amazing cmon just 1 more million

Fans mocking any manga series for low sales have almost become part of the community. However, Black Clover fans were pleased about their favorite manga's performance and congratulated manga creator Yuki Tabata for the achievement.

They also hoped the manga would perform better and sell at least 20 million copies before the series ended its serialization. Fortunately, the series has a movie and game on its way, which could help with the total manga sales.

