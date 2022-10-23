Bleach TYBW: What to expect from episode 3?

After a 10-year-long wait, Bleach TYBW (Thousand Year Blood War) has returned, and it is bigger than ever. Fans yearned for quite a while for their favorite series to end on a proper note after an unfulfilling conclusion.

Studio Pierrot heeded their requests and brought back the series' final arc. As expected, Tite Kubo's series kicked off on a high note. With the first two episodes already out, fans eagerly await the third, which promises to be special.

Bleach TYBW: Ichigo Kurosaki vs Quilge Opie will be the highlight of episode 3

Quilge Opie vs Ichigo Kurosaki will be one of TYBW's most hyped showdowns (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Episode 2 ended with the series' protagonist, Ichigo Kurosaki, finally coming face-to-face with Commander Quilge Opie. Witnessing the death and destruction caused, Ichigo decided to step in himself.

Titled March of the Starcross, Bleach TYBW's episode 3 will heavily focus on the fight between Substitute Shinigami, Ichigo, and Sternritter J Quilge Opie. It will be the first time that Ichigo faces someone like Opie and realize the power of a Quincy compared to that of a Soul Reaper.

The spotlight will shine on the two as their battle promises to be an exhilarating one. Viewers will get a taste of the depth of the powers of a Quincy like Quilge Opie. The Sternritter will attempt to prove his superiority to the Shinigami by making Ichigo his first victim. On the other side, Ichigo's friends are sure to make an appearance and influence the battle in some way.

Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto is tipped to make appearance (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As seen previously, the Soul Reaper Captains will also make an appearance. But their role in the episode remains a mystery as they have been quiet for a while.

Further destruction will ensue in Bleach TYBW episode 3 as the two battle it out. The Soul Society will face the full force of the Quincy. Hopefully, more information regarding the blood war will be revealed, including how it began or what ignited it. As happens often, there are sure to be some personal revelations as well.

Bleach TYBW so far

Kisuke Urahara offers to escort Ichigo and company to Hueco Mundo (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In episodes 1 and 2 of TYBW, Wandenreich declared war on the Soul Society, and Hueco Mundo was attacked and destroyed by a group of Quincies looking for Arrancars to join hands with them for their cause.

While on patrol to clear his head, Ichigo came across a fleeing Nel. They go back to Ichigo's place, and Nel explains the situation and asks for help. She explained how Harribel got captured, and Hueco Mundo was now under Quincy Commander Yhwach.

Urahara made an appearance and offered to escort them to Hueco Mundo and rescue the remaining survivors. Ichigo quickly agreed and set off with Chad, Orihime, Nel, Kisuke, and Peshe.

