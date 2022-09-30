Bleach: TYBW releases special Sternritter preview

The latest Bleach: TYBW preview has been released, showcasing the Sternritter’s best of the best, as well as their leader, Quincy King Yhwach. With the series’ release just weeks away as of this article’s writing, the latest trailer has got fans excited and clamoring for the series’ release.

While New York Comic Con attendees will be treated to a special screening of the first episode, general fans will have to wait until the series’ October 11 release date. Fortunately, once Bleach: TYBW begins airing in Japan, international fans will have instant access to the series thanks to a reported simulcast agreement.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Bleach: TYBW trailer.

Bleach: TYBW doesn’t skip out on violence in new Sternritter-centric preview

The latest Bleach: TYBW preview opens with Yhwach talking to his Sternritter about something to do with Soul Society, likely regarding their invasion of the area. The Sternritters Bazz-B, Bambietta Basterbine, Äs Nödt, Robert Accutrone, and Askin Nakk Le Vaar are then seen standing amidst what appears to be a blue, flame-like column of Spiritual Pressure.

The title card for the series then flashes with black text on a blue background, before quickly transitioning into blue “THE BLOOD WARFARE” text over a black background. Following this, Jugram Haschwalth appears in the trailer, seemingly in the same area as the previously mentioned Sternritter.

Bambietta Basterbine is then seen fighting Sajin Komamura, Captain of the 7th Division. She teases him before rushing him, when the scene transitions to NaNaNa Najahkoop’s debut in the trailer. He smiles and is seen talking to an unknown person, before the scene changes to show Soi Fun fighting the Sternritter known as BG9.

Robert Accutrone is then quickly seen again, before what appears to be Renji Abarai fighting one of the larger Sternritter men, with the unknown Sternritter crashing down on him with a punch. Shuhei Hisagi, the co-lieutenant of the 9th Division, is then seen fighting with the Sternritter known as Driscoll Berci in what seems to be the Soul Society.

What appears to be Soul Reapers being hurt by the previously stated blue, flame-like column of spiritual pressure flashes, followed by a quick display of a destroyed Soul Society. The scene is littered with the presumed corpses of deceased Soul Reapers. However, there’s nothing in the trailer that explicitly specifies that these Soul Reapers are dead.

Quick shots of Yhwach and an unknown Sternritter then play out, before Äs Nödt once again appears, most probably fighting Renji based on the Zanpakuto blade he’s dodging. Further shots of Äs Nödt are then shown, before Yhwach is seen floating in the sky amidst the Spiritual Pressure columns.

✨D_D✨ @imadoubled



Karakura Quincy/

Kids Sternritters This is so slick! #BLEACH PV's color tones are different for each teamKarakura Quincy/Kids Sternritters This is so slick! #BLEACH PV's color tones are different for each team 😳👌Karakura Quincy/Kids Sternritters https://t.co/dobZdHmTe1

The trailer then ends with a closeup of his face, closing out with the series’ title card, cast and staff list, and a reconfirmation of the October 10, 24:00 JST release date. This is essentially October 11 at 12 AM JST, meaning most international fans will see the series premiere on October 10 in their local timezone.

Be sure to keep up with all Bleach: TYBW anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes