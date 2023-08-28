Bleach: Why the original anime has aged terribly post-TYBW

Bleach has been doing commendably well since it came back with its Thousand Year Blood War (TYBW) arc, as the makers improved all their shortcomings in this new and improved edition. Although Bleach was one of the Big Three and had an enormous fanbase, the anime's quality and a few other unavoidable shortcomings ultimately led to low sales and ratings, resulting in its cancellation.

With the ongoing Bleach: TYBW adapting the final arc of the manga, fans are of the opinion that the renewed version is better than the original Bleach anime adaptation. They believe that TYBW addresses most of the shortcomings and issues in the original anime, making it a more engaging and improved adaptation of the source material.

Bleach: TYBW elevates the original series with improved adaptation and better animation

Some fans believe that the Thousand-Year Blood War is the best anime adaptation of Bleach so far. It is better than a big mark due to its focus on significant character development, plot resolution, and adherence to the source material.

Fans have consistently voiced their opinions on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and various online forums, explaining why they perceive TYBW as superior to the original anime. They have even highlighted several aspects that differentiate the two adaptations.

Fans point out that the TYBW addresses essential character development moments that were absent or poorly adapted in the original anime. For instance, the most important chapter for Ichigo's character development was adopted in the last episode of a filler arc in the original anime, which fans found unsatisfying and misplaced.

Fans have criticized the original anime for incorporating filler arcs that disrupted the narrative's pacing and coherence. Significant backstory chapters were occasionally inserted within filler arcs or omitted entirely, leading to inconsistency in character growth and plot advancement.

On the other hand, as the manga's final arc, TYBW serves as a seamless continuation and conclusion of the overarching narrative. Fans value its loyalty to Tite Kubo's original vision and its resolution of lingering mysteries and plot threads from earlier arcs. Fans also believe that TYBW is how an anime adaptation should be.

Some fans have highlighted scenes and chapters that were omitted, altered, or shifted from their original context in the original anime adaptation. For example, important interactions between characters, such as Ichigo's conversation with his mother's ghost, were changed or misplaced, affecting the emotional impact of those moments.

The original anime's animation quality and production values were often inconsistent, delivering underwhelming and dull episodes. Fans have noticed that the renewed adaptation provides a much better and more consistent adaptation with visually appealing, almost spellbinding animation complemented by great visual effects and music.

Viewers have appreciated the attention to detail and accuracy of the source material that the TYBW has brought, even in such crisp episodes. The inclusion of pivotal scenes and character interactions plays a significant role in its likability among most fans.

Additionally, the original anime's pacing issues, often resulting from filler content, disrupted the overall storytelling. Fans believe a focused adaptation of the TYBW offers a more tightly paced and engaging narrative.

They also appreciate the TYBW arc's adherence to the manga's canon, avoiding the insertion of filler content into canon material and maintaining a consistent and coherent storyline.

While most fans are enjoying the new edition of the anime, with some even calling it better than the manga, some don't find it entirely perfect due to some shortcomings. However, overall, they all believe that Bleach: TYBW has rekindled the initial craze of the iconic series and has done justice to the beloved manga.

