Blue Archive The Animation episode 5: Enemies or allies? Abydos and problem solver 68’s complex relationship

Blue Archive The Animation episode 5 premieres on May 5, 2024, on TV Tokyo and other stations in Japan. This episode picks up the excitement with Abydos High School right in the middle of a big problem. The bad guys, called Helmet Gangster and backed by a shady company, are trying to bring the school down.

Viewers see Aru, a leader in the gang, starting to question if what they're doing is right, especially after targeting a friendly ramen shop. Her friend Haruka, however, is all in, ready to do whatever it takes for their cause.

At the same time, Serika and her friends find the damaged shop and are furious, determined to stand up to the gang. Just as tensions rise, the Prefect Team steps in. They’re all about keeping order and seeing troublemakers on both sides. As both groups face off, everyone's left on the edge of their seats, wondering if the students of Abydos can handle what’s coming for them. Blue Archive The Animation episode 5 sets up a thrilling battle ahead, making viewers eager to see what happens next.

Blue Archive The animation episode 5: Helmet gangster’s threat to Abydos

Blue Archive The Animation episode 5 picks up where episode 4 left off, with the Abydos students discovering that the loan shark company Kaiser is secretly funding the criminal organization Helmet Gangster to take down Abydos High School.

The episode starts with Aru from Helmet Gangster doubting their violent ways. Despite this, her follower Haruka wants to attack a ramen shop to show their strength. Aru is unsure but agrees.

Serika and her friends find the ramen shop ruined and the owner hurt, which makes them very angry and ready to fight Helmet Gangster. As they're about to clash, the Prefect Team, who ensure order, steps in and warns everyone. Their leader, Iori, declares anyone causing trouble their enemy. The episode leaves us waiting for a big fight involving all three groups.

The main points are Aru’s doubts about her actions, Haruka's extreme loyalty, Serika’s anger at the attack, and the Prefect Team's neutral stance, seeing both sides as trouble. This sets up a tense showdown.

Aru’s Dilemma and Serika’s emotional response

Blue Archive The animeation episode 5 : Abydos students rally around the damaged ramen shop (Image via Yostar Pictures CANDYBOX)

In Blue Archive The Animation episode 5, Aru, leader of Problem Solver 68, rethinks her actions after her gang bombs Shiba Seki Ramen, a place that showed them kindness. Despite always seeing herself as a villain, the shop's generosity makes her question this path.

Haruka, her loyal companion, defies Aru by bombing the shop, leading Aru to doubt the gang's ruthless methods. Although Aru tries to maintain her tough image, she feels remorse, especially when confronted by a waitress from the ramen shop. Aru's inner turmoil about her criminal identity and the morality of their actions suggests significant changes in her decisions ahead.

Throughout Blue Archive The Animation episode 5, Haruka's loyalty to Aru is unwavering. Despite doubts, she follows Aru's lead without question. When Aru decides to target the ramen shop, Haruka acts immediately, showing her dedication. Her loyalty is evident when she defends their actions to Serika, insisting on supporting Aru. Haruka's commitment is clear, offering unconditional support and readiness to follow Aru's directives, highlighting her deep devotion and the strength of their relationship.

Serika is furious about the bombing at Shiba Seki Ramen, a personal favorite and community staple. Upon arriving with her team, her usually calm demeanor is shattered by the sight of the attack. The minor injuries to the owner do little to quell her anger; she is personally affronted and emotionally shaken. Confronting the Prefect Team, she can hardly control her fury, expressing her outrage with visible emotion and preparing to retaliate strongly.

Blue Archive the animation episode 5: The prefect team’s arrival and Abydos’ intervention

Blue archive the animation episode 5 : Tense standoff that leaves the future of Abydos High hanging in the balance (Image via Yostar Pictures CANDYBOX)

The Prefect Team, led by Hina, attacks Problem Solver 68 suddenly, showing they are very strong. Hina thinks anyone in their way is an enemy, leading to a potential fight with the Abydos Foreclosure Task Force, which has just shown up.

The Foreclosure Task Force from Abydos High, led by Shiroko, comes to help Serika and the ramen shop owner after the bombing. They are usually calm, but this attack has made them very angry. They apologize for not getting there sooner, which shows they care about helping others. The episode ends with both groups ready to confront each other, leaving viewers wondering what will happen next.

The Blue Archive The Animation episode 5 ends with a tense standoff between Abydos High's Foreclosure Task Force and the powerful Prefect Team, following a surprise attack by the Prefects. With the battle lines drawn, viewers are left wondering if Abydos' determined underdogs can stand up to the Prefect Team's strength. The suspenseful conclusion promises an exciting next episode, teasing a crucial battle that could decide Abydos High's fate.

