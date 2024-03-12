Blue Archive The Animation announces April 2024 release date 

Blue Archive The Animation will premiere on April 7, 2024, as confirmed by TV Tokyo on Monday, March 11, 2023.

According to the announcement, the anime will start airing on a new Sunday night anime programming block. The title's X handle has also revealed the main visual with the premiere date.

Blue Archive The Animation is an adaptation of the Yostar and Nexon Games' famous smartphone role-playing game of the same name. Notably, the Nexon Games confirmed the anime adaptation on the game's second anniversary on January 22, 2023. Yostar Pictures and Studio CANDYBOX are jointly producing this anime.

Blue Archive The Animation will debut on April 7, 2024, on TV Tokyo and its affiliates

Expand Tweet

On Monday, March 11, 2024, TV Tokyo announced that it will launch a new programming slot on Sundays for anime.

The first anime that will air at this timeslot is Blue Archive The Animation on April 7, 2024. TV Tokyo revealed that they aim to create a new anime strategy that will involve more audiences.

Following the announcement, the anime's website and X handle shared the main visual with the broadcast details. According to the illustration, Blue Archive The Animation will begin airing its episodes on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels on April 7, 2024, at 11:45 pm JST.

After its broadcast on TV Tokyo, the anime will air on BS11 channel on April 8, 2024, at 24:00 JST (effectively April 9, 2024, at 12 am JST). Moreover, the title will also be available for streaming in Japan on the d Anime Store, Amazon Prime Video, and U-NEXT platforms.

At the same time, the anime's team streamed a 33-second-long character promotional video for Haruka Igusa, voiced by the renowned Seiyuu (voice actor), Erika Ishitobi. The short clip showcases the character and teases her unique personality.

Besides Erika Ishitobi, other cast members for this action fantasy anime include:

Konomi Kohara as Arona

Yumiri Hanamori as Hishino Takanashi

Yui Ogara as Shiroko Sunaokami

Chiyuki Miura as Nonomi Izayoi

Ayaka Ohashi as Serika Kuromi

Reina Kondo as Aru Rikuhachima

Sayaka Harada as Ayane Okusora

Rumi Okubo as Mutsuki Asagi

Daigo Yamagishi, who contributed to Show By Rock!! Stars!! anime as a director is at the helm of affairs for Blue Archive The Animation at the Yostar Pictures and CANDYBOX Studios.

Shiroko, as seen in the anime (Image via Yostar and CANDYBOX)

Shunji Maki is listed as the assistant director, while Hiroshi Ohnogi and Yamagishi are supervising the series' scripts. Hiromitsu Hagiwara is handling his duties as the character designer and the chief animation director.

The upcoming anime will follow the narrative of the tactical RPG game developed by Nexon and adapt the Countermeasures Committee arc. It has also been revealed that the anime will have a stage at the AnimeJapan 2024.

Also read:

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime confirms Summer 2024 release

Oshi no Ko Chapter 143 spoilers

Demon Slayer Season 4 announces release date