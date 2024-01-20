Blue Archive The Animation announces release window, cast, and more with new PV and main visual

On January 20, 2024, a special livestream event was held where the Blue Archive mobile RPG disclosed that the game's anime adaptation, Blue Archive The Animation, will premiere in April 2024. Along with this information, a teaser PV and the anime's main visual were revealed.

Blue Archive The Animation, based on the eponymous tactical RPG or Role-Playing-Game developed by Nexus Games, was confirmed during the game's 2nd anniversary, on January 22, 2023.

Notably, the RPG game was released in Japan in February 2021 for Android and iOS devices. It was followed by a global version, which was released in November of the same year. Yostar Pictures and Studio CANDYBOX are collaborating to produce this game's anime adaptation.

Blue Archive The Animation will premiere in April 2024

On Saturday, January 20, 2024, Blue Archive Mobile RPG held a special livestream to commemorate the game's 3rd anniversary. During the live stream, it was announced that the game's anime adaptation, Blue Archive The Animation, will begin its broadcast in April 2024 on TV Tokyo, BS11, and its affiliated channels in Japan.

Along with this reveal, a promotional video, a key visual, and details regarding the main cast and staff were also given by the official team. Notably, the short video clip features Shiroko Sunaokami, Hoshino Takanashi, Serika Kuromi, Nonomi Izayoi, Ayane Okusora, and others.

Even though the promotional video is only 30 seconds long, it shows several refreshing scenes and provides glimpses of the main characters' school lives. It was also revealed that Blue Archive The Animation will adapt the Countermeasures Committee arc from the game.

The key visual for the anime (Image via Yostar Pictures and CandyBox)

Besides the PV, the anime's team also unveiled the main visual depicting Shiroko, Sayaka, Hoshino, Nonomi, and Sherika from the original game. There's no doubt that the illustration gives off a feel-good vibe.

Apart from the PV and the main visual, details regarding the anime's main cast and staff are announced. Konomi Kohara, better known as Chika from Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War, stars as Arona, while Yui Ogura plays Shiroko's role.

The names of other cast members for Blue Archive The Animation are seen below:

Yumiri Hinamori as Hoshino Takanashi

Ayaka Ohashi as Serika Kuromi

Chiyuki Miura as Nonomi Izayoi

Sayaka Harada as Ayane Okusora

Erika Ishitobi as Haruka Igusa

Yukiyo Fujii as Kayoko Onikata

Reina Kondo as Aru Rikuhachima

Rumi Okubo as Mutsuki Asagi

Shiroko, as seen in the trailer (Image via Yostar and CANDYBOX)

Daigo Yamagishi is directing Blue Archive The Animation under the joint production of Yostar Pictures and CANDYBOX Studios, with Shunji Maki as the assistant director. Hiroshi Ohnogi and Yamagishi are in charge of the scripts, while Hiromitsu Hagiwara is handling his duties as the character designer and chief animation director.

Interestingly, Blue Archive The Animation's official website has described the anime's story as follows:

"Kivotos is a huge academic city made up of over thousands of schools. Here scuffles between students with guns in hand have become a daily occurrence.

It continues:

"Amidst this, Abydos High School, which is covered in sand, is on the verge of closure. The story begins when five students from the 'Task Committee' who struggle to escape the situation meet an 'adult' called 'sensei'."

