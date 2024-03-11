Oshi no Ko chapter 143 spoilers: Ruby's controversial kiss brings back Aqua's white star eyes

Oshi no Ko chapter 143 is set to be released on Thursday, March 14, 2024. However, before the manga gets officially released, the spoilers for the same leaked out online. With that, the manga saw Ruby kiss Aqua, following which, Aqua evidently seemed to have gotten better.

The previous chapter saw everyone being anxious about Ruby and Aqua's upcoming kissing scene, except for Ruby. The manga then revealed that it was Yoriko and Abiko who had convinced Aqua to go through with the kissing scene. Later, Ruby could be seen trying to prepare Aqua for their filming the next day.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 143 spoilers: Ruby helps Aqua deal with his emotions

Ruby hanging onto Aqua in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the spoilers for Oshi no Ko chapter 143, the upcoming chapter will be titled "Complete Affirmation Otaku." The manga chapter is set to pick up from where the previous chapter ended as Ruby hangs onto Aqua for a kiss. Aqua tried to get his sister off him, however, Ruby rejected it, saying that she feared Aqua would leave her.

Right after, Oshi no Ko chapter 143 spoilers saw Ruby throw a temper tantrum as she asked Aqua to call her "Sarina-chan" like he used to back when he was Doctor Gorou Amamiya. Aqua wanted to avoid the situation and asked Ruby to brush her teeth and go to bed. However, Ruby did not waver from her request. Hence, Aqua decided to go through with Ruby's request. This saw him wear a pair of glasses and reenact his older self.

"It's already time for bed, Sarina-chan. Can you listen to what Sensei says properly?"

Gorou Amamiya as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Ruby was so happy that she asked her doctor to marry her. Right after, she told Aqua that unlike in her past life where she died of her illness, this time, she had actually turned 18. Hence, she asked her doctor to praise her. Aqua's praise sent Ruby over the moon as she had seemingly maxed out her happiness. She then revealed how she used to be equally happy whenever Gorou visited her during her time as Sarina.

Aqua immediately tried putting a stop to it. While it was true that he was Gorou in his past life, Aqua no longer felt like the same person. He is no longer able to act silly as he has been feeling guilty about being alive all this time. This has also caused him to stop laughing altogether.

Sarina Tendouji as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko chapter 143 spoilers saw Ruby claiming that she had gone through a similar time as well. Fortunately, she had found a cure for it. The secret was to have an "Oshi" (favorite person). As Ruby considered Aqua her "oshi," she was able to feel alive and find meaning in life. She then thanked Aqua for being alive and tried affirming to him that it was okay to feel the same way.

Ruby then revealed how Gorou Amamiya was the man she first loved as Sarina. Right after, she asked Aqua if she liked Sarina as Gorou. In response, Aqua revealed that he did like Sarina. This was enough for Ruby as she was willing to affirm everything about Aqua, be that positive or negative.

With that, Ruby claimed that, while she was Aqua's all-affirming otaku, Aqua was also hopelessly in love with her. She ended the sentence by kissing Aqua. Evidently, this kiss brought back Aqua's white star eyes.

What Ruby claimed:

"I am both your all-affirming otaku and, at the same time...otaku sensei is hopelessly in love with me"

Oshi no Ko chapter 143 spoilers then switched to the movie filming as Aqua and Ruby were done with their kissing scene as Hikaru Kamiki and Ai Hoshino. With that, Oshi no Ko chapter 143 spoilers took the step towards the next crucial phase of the movie's filming.

