Oshi no Ko chapter 139 gives first look into Aqua as Hikaru Kamiki

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 139, the manga series saw filming for "15-Year Lie" progress. This time, the manga offered the first look at Aqua Hoshino taking on his father's role, Hikaru Kamiki. With that, it gave fans a glimpse of Airi Himekawa and Hikaru's relationship.

The previous chapter revealed that Aqua, Taiki, and Airi were soon set to begin playing their roles in the film. With that, Mem-Cho learned that Taiki and Aqua were half-brothers. The manga also saw Hikaru Kamiki speaking with Kaburagi Masaya, conveying his intention to become a sponsor for the film.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 139: Hikaru and Airi's relationship gets revealed

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 139, titled Lookism, saw the filming finally shift its focus to Ai and Hikaru Kamiki's first meeting at the Lala Lai Theatrical Company's workshop. The manga revealed that Ichigo Saitou was the person who suggested Ai take acting classes to improve her chances of becoming popular.

Right after, production began preparing for Aqua, Taiki, and Frill's first scene as Hikaru Kamiki, Seijuurou Uehara, and Airi Himekawa, respectively. During this, Taishi Gotanda revealed they would be using a step to signify Ai and Hikaru's height difference. This is because Hikaru was younger than Ai when they first met.

Aqua as Hikaru Kamiki in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Following that, Taiki and Aqua could be seen discussing how they felt before playing the role of their respective fathers and facing their mothers. They believed it was the worst situation, but they needed to push through it.

Oshi no Ko chapter 139 then switched to the filming of Ai and Hikaru's first meeting. While Ruby knew the scene was important, she could not handle how good her brother looked as a middle school student. Hence, it took a few shots before they got it right.

Taiki and Frill as Seijuurou and Airi (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 139 then switched to Taiki Himekawa and Frill Shiranui's first scene as Seijuurou Uehara and Airi Himekawa. Seijuurou could be seen speaking to Ai about the workshop.

Just then, Airi, who was holding her child, jokingly framed her husband for flirting with a girl in front of his family. Right after the entire family introduced themselves to Ai, Seijuurou got hold of Hikaru Kamiki and asked him to help Ai with acting.

While the scene seemed very innocent, Airi could be seen visibly irritated by Hikaru being paired with another girl. Nevertheless, she pretended she was okay with the pair-up. As Hikaru began helping Ai, she was shown to form some fondness for Hikaru, especially because of his looks, demeanor, and skills.

Frill Shiranui as Airi Himekawa (Image via Shueisha)

Later, Airi Himekawa was shown speaking with Hikaru. As fans would know, Airi was having a secret relationship with the 15-year-old middle school student. She gave birth to his first child when he was 11 years old and felt jealous when he interacted with a girl younger than herself.

Thus, Hikaru Kamiki tried to reassure Airi about his feelings toward her. Right after, Airi slipped her hand inside his shirt, making him feel uncomfortable.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 139

Oshi no Ko chapter 139 finally revealed how Airi Himekawa must have treated an adolescent Hikaru Kamiki.

While Hikaru did end up becoming a serial killer, the manga finally explained to fans why Hikaru must have turned out the way he did. With that, Oshi no Ko chapter 139 elaborated on the dark side of "Lookism."