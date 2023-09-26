Blue Lock chapter 234: Kaiser and Barou stop Isagi and Hiori's goal-scoring attempt

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 234, fans got to witness Hiori Yo's use of Meta Vision while attacking. While fans were able to see him doing his defensive duties in the previous chapter, the latest chapter allowed fans to witness his dribbling and passing abilities.

The previous chapter also saw Hiori Yo overcoming his fears and finding a new goal for himself, which is to help Isagi become the best player in the world. Hence, he stopped Ubers' attack by intercepting a pass from Lorenzo to Barou and unveiled his Meta Vision.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 234: Kaiser tries stealing Isagi's goal

Isagi and Hiori in Blue Lock chapter 234 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 234, titled Producer, opened with Hiori Yo stealing the ball away from Ubers. The Ubers players were shocked to learn that Hiori had Meta Vision as well. However, they did not have much time to reflect on it as Hiori and Isagi immediately began their counterattack, with some help from Yukimiya Kenyu.

Isagi and Hiori managed to synchronize their vision, and thus, they were able to move past several Ubers players. Something that helped the duo a lot was Hiori's skillful dribbling and change of pace.

Hiori in Blue Lock chapter 234 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 234 then shifted to Hiori's monologue. Despite the fact that Isagi had several weapons, Hiori believed that Isagi's greatest weapon was his ability to devour his opponents. While Isagi had his own ego to take care of and wanted to score goals, Hiori realized that the ego did not just stem from wanting to score goals, but also from wanting to become the producer of goals. Therefore, Hiori was determined to help Isagi score the winning goal.

Upon seeing Isagi in a goalscoring position, he gave him a precision pass from afar, allowing him to shoot the ball with his first touch. However, Don Lorenzo arrived to block the shot. Fortunately, Isagi had a contingency plan, given that he was aware of Lorenzo's movements.

Isagi and Kaiser in Blue Lock chapter 234 (Image via Kodansha)

Isagi used his first touch to get behind Lorenzo, setting himself up for a left direct kick. Both Isagi and Hiori felt accomplished in their mission as their winning goal was just within their grasp. That's when Michael Kaiser arrived to steal the shooting opportunity and shot the ball. Fearing that Kaiser would steal the goal from him, Isagi placed the shot together with him.

This caused the ball to move in an undesired manner. Moreover, Aryu Jyubei and Shoei Barou managed to block the shot together. While Isagi and Hiori's plan worked, they needed one more piece to help them win.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 234

Despite the fact that Isagi and Hiori were able to synchronize their movements, their goal-scoring opportunity was stolen away by Kaiser. While stopping Barou would be an easy task, given that he is an opponent, having a teammate such as Kaiser, who wants to steal their goals, is obviously trouble. Hence, Isagi and Hiori may come up with a new plan to overcome both of them.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.