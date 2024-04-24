Blue Lock chapter 260: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 260 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. The previous chapter featured a colored panel to commemorate the release of the spin-off movie of the series' anime adaptation, Blue Lock: Episode Nagi. Kodansha K's manga service could be used to read the chapter internationally.

The previous chapter saw Isagi and Hiyori celebrating the former's Two-gun volley goal, which put Rin and Kaiser in agony. The chapter also saw Kurona substituting Grim as Noa wanted to center his tactics entirely on Isagi. The chapter ended with Isagi aiming to score a hat trick and be declared the best player of the Neo Egoist League.

Blue Lock chapter 260 release date and time

According to Kodansha's K X account, Blue Lock chapter 260 will be released in Japan and other countries on May 1, 2024. The release date of Blue Lock chapter 260 varies according to different time zones of the world, and some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am Tuesday April 30 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Tuesday April 30 British Summer Time 4:00 pm Tuesday April 30 Central European Summer Time 5:00 pm Tuesday April 30 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday April 30 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Tuesday April 30 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday May 1 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday May 1

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 260

Kaiser as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Kodansha's K manga website is the only official website for reading Blue Lock chapter 260 in English. The manga service is restricted to the United States, but fans can access the platform through their online website and mobile application.

Moreover, the manga service also offers free chapters, but they are far behind compared to the current chapters. The free chapters are updated every Monday, every week.

Blue Lock chapter 259 recap

Rin (left) and Charles (right) as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 259 continued the events after Isagi's Two-gun volley goal. Kaiser's frustrated reaction to the protagonist's goal is also showcased as he calls out to Ness to lend him a hand in using his new technique that they practiced earlier.

The whistle blew, and the match restarted with the ball in Rin's possession. Suddenly, Charles started to scream that Loki substituted him because Shidou was being marked, and his passes weren't going through. Loki showed an angry reaction and stated that it was a habit of Charles to lose motivation so early on. Rin tried to pass to Karasu but was interrupted by Kurona.

Kurona tried passing the ball to Isagi, but Kaiser interrupted him. A flashback was showcased where Kaiser showed Ness his Magnus Effect, which involved applying spin to his shoot. Back to the present, Kaiser made an angle and shot towards the goal with Kaiser Impact: Magnus, a new move.

Unfortunately, the spin on the ball wasn't enough, and it missed. Ness was surprised that Kaiser couldn't apply enough Magnus Effect (spin) to the ball. Isagi was also surprised to witness this spectacle as Kaiser screamed in agony after missing such a close shot.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 260 (speculative)

Kaiser as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 260 was titled Piece of Trash, as revealed in the last panel of the chapter. As speculated from the title, the chapter could be centered around Kaiser and his missed attempt at a goal. With only a few minutes left in the last match of the NEL, the chapter could be Kaiser being substituted for someone else.

Although it surprised everyone, his failed attempt at using his new technique was unfortunate. But the match has no time for hit-and-trial tactics so that the fans could see Kaiser's downfall in the upcoming chapter.

