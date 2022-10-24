Blue Lock episode 3: Twitter loses its mind after seeing Isagi and Bachira work together

Yesterday, anime fans all around the world got the chance to enjoy Blue Lock episode 3. The anime adaptation of Kaneshiro’s manga series keeps impressing viewers with its visuals, story, and unique cast. As soon as the episode came out, the community made sure to voice their opinions, questions, and concerns on Twitter for the world to see.

Fans talked about everything that occurred in the episode, from Barou’s mocking comments directed at the incredible duo that are Isagi and Bachira. While many fans were delighted with Blue Lock episode 3, others had concerns about the future of the series. Keep reading to learn more about how the community reacted to the latest episode of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Blue Lock episode 3.

Fans noticed that Barou mocked Captain Tsubasa in Blue Lock episode 3

Why were fans so excited about Blue Lock episode 3?

Barou as seen in in Blue Lock episode 3 (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Blue Lock episode 3 officially kickstarted the first selection tournament, with a thrilling match between Team Z and Team X. Barou, the best player on the latter side, emboldened his teammates by scoring the first goal.

Bachira and Isagi came up with a plan to score a goal near the end of the match. The former passed the ball to the latter so he could score. In the end, Team X won 5-1 but Isagi and Bachira understood what they were missing: a player that would motivate the rest by being the best striker.

Twitter reactions

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu #ブルーロック



Blue Lock Episode 3



Not much of a match rather than a taste of what Blue Lock is like to viewers and participants. It hit when it had to. Voice acting and OST really sell these overly dramatic scenes right. Hearing Hiroshi Kamiya ramble is so fun Blue Lock Episode 3Not much of a match rather than a taste of what Blue Lock is like to viewers and participants. It hit when it had to. Voice acting and OST really sell these overly dramatic scenes right. Hearing Hiroshi Kamiya ramble is so fun #ブルーロック Blue Lock Episode 3Not much of a match rather than a taste of what Blue Lock is like to viewers and participants. It hit when it had to. Voice acting and OST really sell these overly dramatic scenes right. Hearing Hiroshi Kamiya ramble is so fun https://t.co/P1CxEJ30Nw

Gadyuka_86 {CEO Of Sirin} @Gadyuka86F #ブルーロック



BLUE LOCK is getting a good animated adaptation, I think they are succeeding in animating the pressure that you feel from the drawings in the manga.

Isagi going up against the King is proof of that, I like that kind of halo they use to show the aura of the players BLUE LOCK is getting a good animated adaptation, I think they are succeeding in animating the pressure that you feel from the drawings in the manga.Isagi going up against the King is proof of that, I like that kind of halo they use to show the aura of the players #ブルーロックBLUE LOCK is getting a good animated adaptation, I think they are succeeding in animating the pressure that you feel from the drawings in the manga.Isagi going up against the King is proof of that, I like that kind of halo they use to show the aura of the players https://t.co/rylWGfcdmG

The Heavenly Anime G👑 @TheAnimeG_

youtu.be/9Pvrv8QUUZ8 #Bluelock Episode 3 really did show off more if it's amazing animation not to mention it's clever way of putting all these characters in a fight or flight mode where they think they just need to be the scorer to pass the test #ブルーロック video review #Bluelock Episode 3 really did show off more if it's amazing animation not to mention it's clever way of putting all these characters in a fight or flight mode where they think they just need to be the scorer to pass the test #ブルーロック video review ⬇️youtu.be/9Pvrv8QUUZ8 https://t.co/8Cyi34gZ7Q

Overall, the fandom reacted positively to Blue Lock episode 3. Many were truly excited about the incredible match that was witnessed during this latest episode. The background music was also praised by the majority of the community. The plot of the episode also received many complaints from fans.

edle @JouiZura The animation for blue lock episode 3 was not as good as first 2 episodes which makes me nervous for the future episodes The animation for blue lock episode 3 was not as good as first 2 episodes which makes me nervous for the future episodes

Huguilius04ゴゴ @HugoEs04 @dany_mangas

Yo obviamente no me voy a quejar porque salgan 2 personajes corriendo en 3d de lejos JAJAJAJ @Duoi_Sama Claro, si los momentos importantes lo hacen bien, como el gol de Kunigami y la visión de Isagi en este capYo obviamente no me voy a quejar porque salgan 2 personajes corriendo en 3d de lejos JAJAJAJ @dany_mangas @Duoi_Sama Claro, si los momentos importantes lo hacen bien, como el gol de Kunigami y la visión de Isagi en este capYo obviamente no me voy a quejar porque salgan 2 personajes corriendo en 3d de lejos JAJAJAJ https://t.co/YMcxYgoGzV

Psic.Athal @PsicAthal



Es un mal capítulo? Nop, entre el 90-95% esta muy bien, son pequeños momentos que dan pena ajena, por ejemplo la toma aérea corriendo, se ve de la V.



Pero cuando Barou se lleva a Isagi o el gol de Kunigami uff



Que dice ustedes? El peor de los 3 capítulos hasta ahora? SiEs un mal capítulo? Nop, entre el 90-95% esta muy bien, son pequeños momentos que dan pena ajena, por ejemplo la toma aérea corriendo, se ve de la V.Pero cuando Barou se lleva a Isagi o el gol de Kunigami uffQue dice ustedes? El peor de los 3 capítulos hasta ahora? SiEs un mal capítulo? Nop, entre el 90-95% esta muy bien, son pequeños momentos que dan pena ajena, por ejemplo la toma aérea corriendo, se ve de la V.Pero cuando Barou se lleva a Isagi o el gol de Kunigami uff 💎Que dice ustedes? https://t.co/7lZNcKW4EY

Sadly, not every follower of the franchise was happy with the third episode in the series. Such individuals complained about the abundance of still frames that were used. Others noticed that during the aerial shots of the episode, some characters were depicted as 3D models instead of animated characters.

hydeo kyoya @hideo_kyoya I don't know if I'm the only one but have you noticed that the animation of barou in his trailer during the charge is done well while in the anime it is less animated?

Because I actually don't understand why they did such a thing.

Blue lock episode 3

N1: Trailer

N2: Anime I don't know if I'm the only one but have you noticed that the animation of barou in his trailer during the charge is done well while in the anime it is less animated?Because I actually don't understand why they did such a thing.Blue lock episode 3N1: TrailerN2: Anime https://t.co/TCMqiIVxJg

hydeo kyoya @hideo_kyoya

episode 3 Here are the differences between the real drawings of Blue lock and the images of the anime that unfortunately do not live up to the expectations of those like me who have read the manga. #Bluelock episode 3 Here are the differences between the real drawings of Blue lock and the images of the anime that unfortunately do not live up to the expectations of those like me who have read the manga.#Bluelock episode 3 https://t.co/EtyKtV3xjA

Cadi @Gyrumi0 Blue lock ep 3 animation wasn't all that compared to the last two which is disappointing but i was expecting it Blue lock ep 3 animation wasn't all that compared to the last two which is disappointing but i was expecting it

A portion of the community is disappointed with how Studio 8bit handled the animation. While the most important moments were impressively animated, not every scene received the same treatment. A small group compared the original manga panels with the anime adaptation after noticing how unfaithful the series was to its source material.

Nonetheless, as has been the case since episode one, the fandom lost its mind at how the eyes of the characters were drawn.

FreeBorushiki @DylanHollis14 LETS GOOOOOO BAROU AND THE GANG FINALLY HERE BABY! GREAT EPISODE OMG I GOTTA REREAD THE CHAPTERS #BlueLock LETS GOOOOOO BAROU AND THE GANG FINALLY HERE BABY! GREAT EPISODE OMG I GOTTA REREAD THE CHAPTERS #BlueLock https://t.co/YdFO86GBOs

Barou's introduction has caused havoc among fans of the series. Blue Lock episode 3 demonstrated how skilled this imposing athlete is, which quickly gained him new followers. Twitter was flooded with viewers of the show who commended the self-proclaimed king for his impressive strategy and absolute dominion over Team Z.

jehuty06 @jehuty06

#bluelock : Captain Tsubasa : "Le ballon est mon ami ! Ensemble on gagnera tous les matchs !" Captain Tsubasa : "Le ballon est mon ami ! Ensemble on gagnera tous les matchs !"#bluelock : https://t.co/dPdhNRoFlf

After scoring his first goal, Barou went on to claim that the ball was not his friend but only a slave that should follow his orders. Fans noticed that this was a mockery of Tsubasa's famous words from Captain Tsubasa. The main character of the series is known for stating that the ball is his friend.

Ai @miyumeisawa Isagi and bachira duality Isagi and bachira duality 😩💗💗 https://t.co/EMmXjgwEhc

Besides Barou, the fandom fell in love with the dynamic between Bachira and Isagi. While their teammates were arguing, the two boys managed to work together to score a goal. The community is impressed by how easy it is for young athletes to work in harmony as if they had been teammates for years. Despite being rivals, Isagi and Bachira have developed a true friendship.

Jiyù @Jiyu_11

Incroyable l'épisode 3 de Blue lock



Ps : Baro le Goat



#bluelock Ouah les frissons que j'ai eu durant cette action !Incroyable l'épisode 3 de Blue lockPs : Baro le Goat Ouah les frissons que j'ai eu durant cette action !Incroyable l'épisode 3 de Blue lockPs : Baro le Goat#bluelock https://t.co/QbgThkpGPg

ITACHI @Itachi_070105 . #BlueLock #Anitwt #soccer This scene, especially was INSANE. the way Isagi's natural Instincts kicked in and passed the ball instead of taking the lesser possible chance of hitting a goal himself was impressive. Blue Lock is going strong with great story and dope animations This scene, especially was INSANE. the way Isagi's natural Instincts kicked in and passed the ball instead of taking the lesser possible chance of hitting a goal himself was impressive. Blue Lock is going strong with great story and dope animations 🙌. #BlueLock #Anitwt #soccer https://t.co/J5CPzQPLbU

Lastly, the pass Isagi gave to Kunigami is also being talked about non-stop on Twitter. Not only was the animation for the scene stunning, but it also gave fans a deeper insight into Yoichi’s mind. People are applauding Studio 8bit for this awe-inspiring moment.

Final thoughts

Barou taking the ball (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Kodansha)

Despite the flaws that Blue Lock episode 3 had, the community is fairly happy with how the episode turned out. The errors pointed out by fans on social media are easy to ignore, as they do not take away from the story.

While it is disappointing that the animation between episodes 2 and 3 was so inconsistent, Studio 8bit proved that it still has talented animators working on the show.

Isagi and Bachira will most likely keep dominating the discussion on Twitter as their friendship continues to develop. Fans can only hope that the respect they saw blossom in this latest episode between the boys is not affected by the stress of the experiment.

Poll : 0 votes