Blue Lock episode 3: Twitter loses its mind after seeing Isagi and Bachira work together

Yesterday, anime fans all around the world got the chance to enjoy Blue Lock episode 3. The anime adaptation of Kaneshiro’s manga series keeps impressing viewers with its visuals, story, and unique cast. As soon as the episode came out, the community made sure to voice their opinions, questions, and concerns on Twitter for the world to see.
Fans talked about everything that occurred in the episode, from Barou’s mocking comments directed at the incredible duo that are Isagi and Bachira. While many fans were delighted with Blue Lock episode 3, others had concerns about the future of the series. Keep reading to learn more about how the community reacted to the latest episode of the series.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Blue Lock episode 3.
Fans noticed that Barou mocked Captain Tsubasa in Blue Lock episode 3
Why were fans so excited about Blue Lock episode 3?
Blue Lock episode 3 officially kickstarted the first selection tournament, with a thrilling match between Team Z and Team X. Barou, the best player on the latter side, emboldened his teammates by scoring the first goal.
Bachira and Isagi came up with a plan to score a goal near the end of the match. The former passed the ball to the latter so he could score. In the end, Team X won 5-1 but Isagi and Bachira understood what they were missing: a player that would motivate the rest by being the best striker.
Twitter reactions
Overall, the fandom reacted positively to Blue Lock episode 3. Many were truly excited about the incredible match that was witnessed during this latest episode. The background music was also praised by the majority of the community. The plot of the episode also received many complaints from fans.
Sadly, not every follower of the franchise was happy with the third episode in the series. Such individuals complained about the abundance of still frames that were used. Others noticed that during the aerial shots of the episode, some characters were depicted as 3D models instead of animated characters.
A portion of the community is disappointed with how Studio 8bit handled the animation. While the most important moments were impressively animated, not every scene received the same treatment. A small group compared the original manga panels with the anime adaptation after noticing how unfaithful the series was to its source material.
Nonetheless, as has been the case since episode one, the fandom lost its mind at how the eyes of the characters were drawn.
Barou's introduction has caused havoc among fans of the series. Blue Lock episode 3 demonstrated how skilled this imposing athlete is, which quickly gained him new followers. Twitter was flooded with viewers of the show who commended the self-proclaimed king for his impressive strategy and absolute dominion over Team Z.
After scoring his first goal, Barou went on to claim that the ball was not his friend but only a slave that should follow his orders. Fans noticed that this was a mockery of Tsubasa's famous words from Captain Tsubasa. The main character of the series is known for stating that the ball is his friend.
Besides Barou, the fandom fell in love with the dynamic between Bachira and Isagi. While their teammates were arguing, the two boys managed to work together to score a goal. The community is impressed by how easy it is for young athletes to work in harmony as if they had been teammates for years. Despite being rivals, Isagi and Bachira have developed a true friendship.
Lastly, the pass Isagi gave to Kunigami is also being talked about non-stop on Twitter. Not only was the animation for the scene stunning, but it also gave fans a deeper insight into Yoichi’s mind. People are applauding Studio 8bit for this awe-inspiring moment.
Final thoughts
Despite the flaws that Blue Lock episode 3 had, the community is fairly happy with how the episode turned out. The errors pointed out by fans on social media are easy to ignore, as they do not take away from the story.
While it is disappointing that the animation between episodes 2 and 3 was so inconsistent, Studio 8bit proved that it still has talented animators working on the show.
Isagi and Bachira will most likely keep dominating the discussion on Twitter as their friendship continues to develop. Fans can only hope that the respect they saw blossom in this latest episode between the boys is not affected by the stress of the experiment.