Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 289 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 289 will be released on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 12 am JST. Hence, the manga's alleged spoilers will probably come out only a few days before the chapter's official release. However, given the manga's one-week hiatus before the next chapter's release, not all fans might remain patient. Thus, here we have brought you a list of major predictions for chapter 289.

The previous chapter saw Yukimiya's goal attempt provide Isagi with a goalscoring opportunity. However, as he was still far from the goal, he passed the ball to Ness, hoping for a pass back. Unfortunately, Ness tried to force a pass to Kaiser, losing the possession. Having witnessed this, Kaiser asked Ness to give up on football.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 289?

Bastard Munich could restart their attack with a throw-in

Trending

Isagi and Ness as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Considering that the manga's previous chapter ended with Tabito Karasu tackling Alexis Ness and clearing the ball out of play, the next chapter could start with Bastard Munchen restarting their attack with a throw-in. With Hiori Yo playing as the right-back, he could throw the ball to either Yoichi Isagi or Raichi Jingo, initiating another attack led by Isagi and Kaiser's combination.

That said, there is no guarantee that the team will manage to create a successful attack. With both Tabito Karasu and Charles Chevalier using their Meta Vision, there remains a chance that Bastard Munchen lose the ball and become forced to defend a Paris X Gen counterattack.

Alexis Ness might analyze his situation on the field

Alexis Ness as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As fans might remember, Michael Kaiser, in an attempt to become a better player, broke his partnership with Alexis Ness and started playing football normally, i.e., by relying on all his teammates. While Kaiser had made his intentions very clear, Alexis Ness did not want to leave his partnership. Thus, he kept playing in ways that could allow him to assist Kaiser.

However, now that Kaiser has finally asked Ness to stop playing football, the German midfielder could finally analyze his situation on the field. As described by Yukimiya, Ness had become a cancer cell, killing the team's chances for growth. Therefore, the next chapter could see Alexis Ness come out of his shell and try to help the team win.

Noel Noa could sub out Alexis Ness

Noa and Igarashi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As Master Striker Noel Noa has made evident several times, he was an advocate for rationality and did not like any decisions that were illogical. This was the reason he subbed out Igarashi Gurimu after he was booked for tackling Ryusei Shidou. His malicia had already been figured out by his opponents. On top of that, he was given a yellow card. Therefore, his presence on the field was effectively endangering the team's chances of victory.

Similarly, while Alexis Ness was a great player, he had effectively stopped contributing to the team. Even when he was provided with a great opportunity to get an assist, he remained fixated on his beliefs and killed the team's chance to score the winning goal. With that, Noel Noa could decide to sub out Alexis Ness.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback