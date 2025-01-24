Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 290 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 290 will be released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Hence, the manga's alleged spoilers will probably come out a few days before the chapter's official release. However, considering that not all fans would want to wait that long, here we have brought you a list of major predictions for chapter 290.

The previous chapter saw Michael Kaiser explain to Alexis Ness why he no longer considered him useful. Right after the manga focused on Rin Itoshi. With Isagi and Kaiser dominating the field, he wanted to find a new way to destroy Isagi. Moments later, Rin underwent a sudden mutation that saw him stop Isagi and Kaiser's latest attack design.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 290?

Paris X Gen could initiate their counterattack

Rin stopping Kaiser's pass in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the previous manga chapter, while Rin Itoshi stopped Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser's latest attack design, he was only able to block the cross from Kaiser but not hold it. Hence, the ball did not stay with him but ricocheted behind him towards the center of the field. Given the circumstances, there is a good chance that the ball will be collected by the French midfielder Charles Chevalier.

With Charles collecting the ball, fans can expect the next chapter to majorly focus on Paris X Gen's attack. Given the players that weren't involved in stopping Isagi and Kaiser, fans can expect to see Charles create a new goalscoring opportunity for Ryusei Shidou. The question is, how will Bastard Munchen stop this attack?

Rin Itoshi's new mutation could be explored

Rin Itoshi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the previous chapter, Rin Itoshi's sudden mutation helped him stop Isagi and Kaiser. Evidently, Isagi was using his off-the-ball movements to get to the optimal goalscoring area while Kaiser used his Kaiser Impact Point Magnus to deliver a superfast cross. Nevertheless, Rin Itoshi managed to stop this combination with an interception.

Hence, fans can expect the upcoming manga chapter to explore Rin Itoshi's new mutation and explain why it surpasses his Flow. While on the surface, the sudden mutation looks similar to Flow, Rin's new eye design hints at something far stronger.

Alexis Ness could explore his options

Alexis Ness and Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the previous chapter, Michael Kaiser ended his relationship with Alexis Ness. He not only ended their partnership but also asked Ness to stop playing football altogether. With such circumstances in play, Ness could not stay relevant on the field, especially since he was fixated on Kaiser.

As fans may remember, Noel Noa removed Igarashi Gurimu from the field the moment his malicia was deemed ineffective. Considering that Alexis Ness was now in a similar situation, the Master Striker should have subbed out the German midfielder. The fact that Ness is still on the field suggests that he might devise a new way to stay useful for the team. The question is, how will the German midfielder survive in the constantly evolving environment?

