Blue Lock manga beats Chainsaw Man, SPY X Family after selling 2 million copies in 14 days

Following the success of Sasuke Retsuden in October 2022, Muneyuki Kaneshiro's Blue Lock is now taking center stage. The sports-themed series sold over 2 million copies within 14 days of its release, surpassing the popularity of other fan favorites such as Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family series.

Blue Lock's popularity is a combination of a brilliantly written story, a set of loveable characters, and the realism of the match sequences. Thanks to the anime, the series has been able to expand its reach. To add the cherry on top, Japan's impressive performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 has boosted engagement with the series in a big way.

Blue Lock manga sells 2 million copies in 2 weeks, soaring past Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family

Speaking of the competition, Chainsaw Man sold around 2 million copies in a matter of three weeks and added another 2 million in the following three weeks. Given how hyped the anime is turning out to be, it has probably added more by now.

The manga began serialization in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine back in August 2018 and gathered quite a fanbase, given the craze for series in the sports genre.

In 2022, with the anime adaptation arriving and the FIFA World Cup being held later in the year, Kaneshiro's series took off like a rocket. Rightfully so, Blue Lock lives up to its reputation and looks to be the next thing in the sports genre, following Haikyuu!.

Fans delighted with Blue Lock's success

Even though Japan did not make it past the Round of 16 in FIFA 2022, fans were more than sold on the idea that Ego Jinpachi's project was a reality.

They took to social media to express their joy and support for the series, celebrating its success and hoping that it will continue to break records despite being relatively new in comparison to other manga and anime.

Shonen Magazine News @WSM_manga According to Oricon reports, the circulation of Blue Lock manga has increased in 2 million copies in last 2 weeks! According to Oricon reports, the circulation of Blue Lock manga has increased in 2 million copies in last 2 weeks!

Josh @joshuaener 2 million copies in 2 weeks?? THE BLUE LOCK IS REAL 2 million copies in 2 weeks?? THE BLUE LOCK IS REAL

Batsstank @batsstank @shonenleaks i bet another 2 millions when raichi shows his sexy football @shonenleaks i bet another 2 millions when raichi shows his sexy football https://t.co/psRaplOmhC

Ashu @ashucomics @shonenleaks The blue lock project is real @shonenleaks The blue lock project is real

Blue Lock chapter 199

Currently, chapter 199 of the manga has dropped. It began with Isagi retaining the ball and immediately switching to offensive to hit the opponents on the counter. He noticed cracks in the ground as he looked up the field, indicating that there was nowhere he could move to get closer to the goal.

His teammate Kurona was too far away to help him. He started wishing he had Chigiri's pace, Ness' passing, or Kaiser's finishing. He felt useless and desperately needed a weapon.

It was as if an angel had descended from heaven in the form of Noel Noa to protect Mikage Reo from certain doom. The forward gave him hope by presenting him with a choice. It urged him to broaden his perspective, search for a way forward, rule out irrelevant possibilities, apply logic, and devote himself fully to his mission of destroying Kaiser.

