Boruto fans trolling One Piece backfires in the most embarrassing way

A recent exchange between devotees of Boruto and One Piece took an odd turn, causing embarrassment for Boruto supporters. When discussing popular manga series online, debates between fans of different comics are not unusual. Pleased with Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 1 seeming to outperform a eagerly awaited One Piece act, Boruto enthusiasts rushed to the MangaPlus app to boast. Yet their glee was short-lived.
One Piece fans quickly responded with a witty comeback, noting an important fact about the app itself. The X battle between the groups that followed not only rekindled a longtime competition but also underscored how easily enthusiastic fan exchanges can cross over into humiliating misfires.
Boruto fandom's attempt to provoke the One Piece fandom backfires.
Fans of the Boruto series, known for their passionate support of the Naruto spin-off, took to the X platform app to highlight the popularity of their favorite manga on MangaPlus. They noted that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 1 had received over 4,000 comments, while a One Piece chapter revealing the long-awaited Gear 5 form of Luffy only attracted 900 comments. The Boruto fans saw this as a chance to tease the latter's fans and claim their manga was superior.
However, the One Piece fans demonstrated their quick wit and ability to shut down their rivals. In response to the claims made by the Boruto fans, they highlighted an obvious fact. The MangaPlus app, which hosts both the manga series, prominently features Luffy's face as its icon.
They teased the Boruto fans, implying that the fans were so engrossed with the app that they failed to notice the iconic face of Luffy. This clever comeback left the Boruto fans speechless and effectively ended their try at trolling.
Both Boruto and One Piece fandoms react to this feud
Fans from both anime groups took to social media to share their perspectives on the issue. Boruto admirers maintained their original stance, asserting that the volume of remarks on a chapter demonstrated how well-known it was. They also accused the latter's followers of feeling uncertain about their favorite manga's decreasing popularity.
However, followers of Luffy's adventures delighted in the chance to demonstrate their intelligence and imagination. A flood of funny internet images, comedic messages, and smart replies flowed as they playfully pushed back against Boruto fans' effort to rile them up.
Final thoughts
Fandoms may have friendly rivalries that bring entertainment, but also create divisions. However, fans need to remember what truly unites them - their shared love for these stories. While preferences and debates occur naturally, trolling and teasing only stir more bad feelings.
The Boruto fans who tried trolling One Piece followers may have faced an embarrassing backfire, but it serves as a reminder that a fandom's true power comes from bringing people together in their passion. Let's hope the admirers of both series can appreciate and respect each other for loving these great manga, without pointless fighting getting in the way.