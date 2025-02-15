Boruto and Sarada's duo creates a fascinating dynamic with Naruto and Sasuke from Shippuden

The Boruto franchise is filled with character dynamics, be it between the protagonist and Kawaki or any other one. However, these dynamics also extend to the prequel series, creating symbolic relationships that might predict the future and promise the fans a different story. One such thing is the dynamic between the protagonist duo of both the prequel and sequel series.

Even though Sasuke's life parallels Sasuke's and Sarada's parallels Naruto, their journey could be entirely different considering how they looked at life. Sasuke took the rough part and decided to solve everything with violence. However, the protagonist resorted to peace and prioritized the village instead. Similarly, Sarada saves the protagonist, instead of forcing him to fight as Naruto did with Sasuke.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series and has the author's opinion.

Discovering the narrative dynamic between the protagonists of Boruto and Naruto

Sarada and the protagonist seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Uzumaki is the protagonist and Sarada Uchiha is the deuteragonist of the Boruto franchise. Despite their heritage, both aim to become different than their fathers as the protagonist wants to become like Sasuke (the hidden protector of Hidden Leaf Village) and the female protagonist wants to become like Naruto (the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village).

However, there might be layers to the dynamics between these pairs and they become prominent once their roles are expanded. Sasuke Uchiha left the village in his stead to become a stronger version and resorted to 'unnecessary' means to gain power. Moreover, he soon resorted to destroying his village, solely to avenge his brother Itachi Uchiha.

Sasuke as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Paralleling him is the journey of Boruto Uzumaki who was betrayed by Kawaki and framed as the murderer of the Seventh Hokage. This forced the protagonist to leave the village.

However, unlike Sasuke, the protagonist never resorted to destroying his home village, but instead tried his best to protect it from the shadows. Moreover, unlike Sasuke's hatred for Naruto, the protagonist is worried for Sarada's wellbeing because he has a promise from his mentor.

Naruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki always aimed to become the Hokage and to become one, he claimed to need the support of Sasuke Uchiha. However, due to various reasons, they couldn't come to a consensus and always had to fight each other. This eventually led Naruto to try to beat Sasuke to make him return to the Hidden Leaf Village.

Sarada also shares the same ideals of becoming the Hokage, however, unlike Naruto who fought Sasuke at every turn, Sarada supported the protagonist. While the female character's respect might have some other meanings behind it, Sarada's character dynamic was different than Naruto's.

Final thoughts

The character dynamics between these characters might be one of the most fascinating factors created by Masashi Kishimoto who is also involved with the storyboard of the sequel series. These also urge the watcher to think about character development and see how characters differentiate themselves over time.

