Brand new Dragon Ball anime rumored to begin from December 2022

A recent post on Twitter seemed to hint at a new Dragon Ball anime. According to the tweet, the new show will most likely be announced in December 2022. It's also worth noting that this new anime isn't a continuation of the Super series or based on Akira Toriyama's manga.
Though it appears that this anime will be something entirely different, the post left the anime community scratching their heads as to what was in store this time.
Rumors of new Dragon Ball anime leave fans puzzled
It is currently unknown what the anime will cover. Because it has already been confirmed that it will be a completely new project, the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga and the Granolah the Survivor Saga are out of the question, so the new anime could serve as a filler to round out the Dragon Ball series.
Some speculate that it could be a spin-off series. Such a development would be intriguing given that Super left a few questions unanswered. For example, Jiren's origins were briefly mentioned, but it was unclear who destroyed his village.
A Hit origin story would also be interesting, as Cabba's home planet, Planet Sadala, was recently mentioned.
Many are also hoping for a Vegeta, Nappa, and Raditz spin-off. It would essentially cover their time as soldiers in the Frieza Force. Nappa and Raditz were big hits among fans when they were introduced, serving as major villains early on in the series. It could probably cover the three saiyans' exploits on other planets before coming to Earth and maybe even provide a glimpse into their past and training.
The community will have even more reason to celebrate if this is officially announced. With a new movie in Super Hero, new Heroes content, two major updates to mobile games, a new console game, and three new console game DLCs, Dragon Ball fans have had a good year.
Final Thoughts
The new project is currently just a rumor. While there has been no official confirmation, information from reliable sources carries some weight, and the most important aspect of this news is that it will not be a continuation of the anime or an adaptation of the manga. Guess, fans will have to wait another month to find out what's next for the series.
On a similar note, Dragon Ball Super will return for a second season in 2023. It will most likely cover the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga after the manga. Making his debut will be Moro, an evil sorcerer who was sealed by the Grand Supreme Kai 10 million years ago. The anime will feature Moro causing havoc in the present time after he manages to escape.