Dragon ball: 5 times Vegeta was selfish (and 5 where he was selfless)

Vegeta from Dragon Ball is usually considered about as selfish as they come, as his desire to defeat Goku tends to override anything else. Despite everything, Vegeta is still on the side of good and is still fighting to save the Earth.

As Vegeta's character remained in Dragon Ball, he has grown from the selfish narcissist he was into a better man. This list will chronicle Vegeta's most selfish decisions along with his most selfless ones.

Note: The following article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super. It's also just the author's opinion.

5 of Vegeta's most selfish decisions in Dragon Ball

1) Killing the Namekians for their Dragon Balls

During Dragon Ball Z's Frieza Saga, Frieza was obviously the main villain since he hunted down and slew entire Namekian villages with his Force to obtain the Dragon Balls. Despite Vegeta technically being a third party in that scenario, he was no better.

He slaughtered an entire village due to them not giving up their Dragon Balls. It was a cruel act that he didn't even think twice about, and resulted in Dende outright refusing to heal him when the time came. It didn't help that Vegeta acted completely smug and superior the whole time.

2) Going Majin to beat Goku

Majin Buu had to be stopped, as the Supreme Kai kept saying in Dragon Ball Z's Majin Buu Saga. Though Vegeta seemed to be on board at first, the problem with him underestimating Goku and overestimating his own power reared its ugly head. His increased frustration at Goku being more powerful than him resulted in Babidi taking control of his mind.

Vegeta deliberately allowed himself to be controlled, stating clearly that he believed being "normal" made him weak. His only condition was that he gets to eliminate Goku, which Babidi granted and teleported them to the World Martial Arts tournament stage. Here, Vegeta killed a good number of people to provoke Goku.

3) Letting the Androids get reactivated

Goku and Trunks delivered a dire warning that in three years' time, killer Androids will be activated to slay everyone Vegeta knows, including himself. That means training, discipline, and making absolutely sure everyone is ready. Vegeta even broke himself and the Gravity Training chamber to ensure his preparation was complete.

Granted, he also scoured space for a while to achieve the Super Saiyan state, but he killed Android 19 without much of a fuss and then started closing in on Android 20.

After the Z fighters had 20 trapped, Vegeta made the utterly selfish move of letting him activate Android 17 and 18. The Saiyan got his arms broken and nearly got everyone else killed.

4) Allowing Cell to reach his perfect form

The second verse is the same as the first. The Monster Android Cell from Dragon Ball Z's Cell Saga was a tough one to put down, even with the combined strength and skill of the Z fighters, 16 and 18. Vegeta and Trunks purposefully trained in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber to beat the Androids plus this new and deadly foe.

Vegeta's pride got in the way again, as he had Semi-Perfect Cell on the ropes. However, he decided to let the latter obtain 18. This one doesn't go unpunished as Future Trunks strikes and fights him over this, knocking him into the nearby water. Vegeta fought Perfect Cell, but was quickly outmatched.

5) Poor teamwork

This one can be chalked up to stubbornness and his pride as the "Prince of all Saiyans." He killed Nappa when he was crippled by Goku, depriving him of a huge asset. He refused to aid Goku on Namek against Jeice and Ginyu, causing his body to be hijacked by Ginyu.

He initially refused to fuse with Goku on multiple occasions, having to be overtly convinced. The tag team style antics against Golden Frieza destroyed the Earth instead of rushing him as a team to just eradicate him. The last one was rushing Granolah by himself, even though he knew the Cerealian was stronger.

That last one may have resulted in Ultra Ego mode, but Vegeta still burned himself out while fighting him.

5 of Vegeta's most selfless actions

1) Teaming with Gohan and Krillin on Namek

Yes, this does count as a selfish action because Vegeta did this out of convenience and was seen as a temporary alliance. He's also selfless, however, because he could've killed them and Bulma after taking the Dragon Balls.

It could also be that, as Vegeta himself said, he was in a good mood. He worked with them to fight the Ginyu Force and hid the Dragon Balls from Frieza. It forms the early stages of Vegeta's redemption.

2) Final Explosion against Majin Buu

This is a little complicated to talk about. Vegeta started breaking out of the mental manipulation he put himself through thanks to Goku's convincing. He then proceeded to attempt to redeem himself by killing Majin Buu. It didn't exactly work, since Buu was massively stronger than Vegeta by that point.

Goten and Trunks offered their aid, as did Piccolo and Goku. Vegeta told Trunks how proud he was of him, before knocking him and Goten out. He entrusted their lives to Piccolo. The Namekian agreed to keep them safe. With nothing left in his way, Vegeta charged up and sacrificed himself in a massive Final Explosion.

It may not have killed Majin Buu, but it bought time for everyone to get to safety.

3) Satisfying Beerus for Earth's sake

During Dragon Ball Super, Vegeta was already dedicated to helping the Earth and keeping everyone safe. When the God of Destruction Beerus arrived and paralyzed Vegeta nearly instantly, the latter swallowed his pride and decided to do everything in his power to ensure the God's comfort and pleasure.

This included such hilarious acts as making fresh takoyaki, cooking up meals for him, and doing a comical BINGO dance. It showed that Vegeta cared quite a lot, even if Beerus was still angered enough by the end.

4) Giving up energy for the new Namekians

One of Vegeta's most selfless acts came in the Galactic Prisoner saga of Dragon Ball Super, where the planetary parasite Moro was absorbing energy from various planets. One of the planets he drained was New Namek, killing many if not all the Namekians despite Vegeta and Goku's full power being used.

Vegeta was sent to planet Yadrat to seek assistance. He got more than he bargained for, learning how to siphon and utilize spirit energy via a technique known as Forced Spirit Fission. He later used this technique against Moro, draining his excess energy and reviving the dead Namekians with it.

Vegeta confidently and proudly stated he was atoning for his actions, starting with the Namekians he aided in killing so long ago in Dragon Ball Z.

5) Being a good husband/father

This last one is dedicated to the greatest relationship in Dragon Ball history: Vegeta and Bulma. This is no lie or exaggeration, they are only narrowly beaten out by Krillin and 18 and are far above Goku and Chi-Chi. The two started frosty at best, but got used to each other after Trunks' birth.

After the Final Explosion, Vegeta dedicated his life to his family. He helped raise and train Kid Trunks, was there for Future Trunks in Dragon Ball Super and harbored a lot of love for Bulma. He also stopped training to aid her through Bulla's birth.

