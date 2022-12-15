Can Hidan come back in Boruto? Explained

Hidan stands as one of the greatest antagonists of all time in Naruto. Despite having a mutual dislike for each other, he was the partner of Kakuzu, and was the second newest member of Akatsuki. He also served as one of the two main antagonists in the Akatsuki Suppression Mission Arc.

Depicted as a 22-year old with distinctive pinkish-purple eyes, this character has medium length silver hair that is slicked back. He wears his Akatsuki cloak open with no shirt, revealing his Jashin amulet and the Yugakure forehead protector around his neck.

Here, we are going to dive into the probability of him returning in Boruto, which is the sequel to Naruto.

Will Hidan really show up in Boruto?

Hidan was assassinated by Shikamaru Nara of Team 10. However, it has not been confirmed if he is actually dead, since he is immortal. It is said that he’s buried in the steeps of the Nara Clan Forest Reserve.

Possibility of him being dead

Hidan himself says that he can only die from hunger. Assuming he could die of dehydration as well, it's physically impossible to escape the 20 to 30 feet hole he is buried in, implying that he does not have access to food and water.

Even if he could only die from starvation and not dehydration, at most, it extends his lifetime by a week or two. He was a very thin man with less than 10% body fat. He couldn't last long without food.

So as of our first assumption, he's dead and gone forever.

Possibility of him being alive

Hidan might be alive. Being immortal means one cannot die, and there is ample reason to believe this because we saw him talking after his head was chopped off.

Just because Hidan was buried does not factualize his death. It's possible that he has been working away at the ground and chewing it away until he breaks through to the surface and from there can figure out ways to get a body.

Even on the starvation front, it is difficult to prove that he is dead, especially considering that there worms in the soil and other bugs might be able to sustain him in the absence of regular food.

Considering his nature, he would do anything to get back to the surface as soon as possible and not just sit idly and wait for death.

What the Manga says

The manga made it clear that Hidan is immortal. When Shikamaru blew him up and buried him, he didn't die. He’ll remain there, buried six feet under, waiting for someone to dig him out or try to get out to go seek revenge.

Additionally, there is a lot more than just the setup for his return. Kishimoto has previously stated that Hidan is one of his favorite Akatsuki - he wanted to expand his abilities and add some special features to his own scythe (the weapon).

Kishimoto even thought of bringing him back for the Fourth Great War Arc.

Conclusion

Hidan's level of immortality is terrifying. He has survived many stabbings, a large fireball from the Two Tails, beheading, and being blown to bits by paper bombs. If stabbed or burned, he can heal quickly, though not as quickly as Orochimaru.

Malnutrition is the only way he can genuinely die. Apart from that, he can't control his body after being beheaded until his head is reattached, and he can still feel the pain.

Although no one can confirm his death, neither could anyone officially say that he is still alive. Hence, there will always be ambiguity surrounding this topic, which is what the creators of the manga and anime intended.

