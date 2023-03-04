Countdown to One Piece x Dragon Ball x Toriko ultimate crossover special

With less than a day left for the fateful meeting across franchises, the hype for the One Piece x Dragon Ball x Toriko ultimate crossover special is at an all-time high.

According to a press release by Toei Animation, the crossover special is set to air on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 1 am Eastern Standard Time. This crossover episode is set to feature the epic team-up of Luffy, Goku, and Toriko on Toonami.

The One Piece series was previously broadcast on Adult Swim's Toonami in October 2022, although it skipped directly from episode 589 to 591. This omitted the Toriko and Dragon Ball Z crossover from episode 590.

However, according to a February 17 press release, this episode is set to finally air legally outside Japan as part of Toonami's late-night block that begins Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers from One Piece, Dragon Ball and Toriko

One Piece x Dragon Ball x Toriko features the three heroes teaming up

Hype @DbsHype Toriko X One Piece X Dragon Ball Z Crossover: English Dub Preview! Toriko X One Piece X Dragon Ball Z Crossover: English Dub Preview! https://t.co/meRYPoYDFI

With Toonami skipping the episode during its initial run, and its unavailability on Crunchyroll and Funimation, it had seemed for a long time that there was no legal way to stream the episode.

Interestingly though, both Crunchyroll and Funimation had streamed the crossover between One Piece and Toriko. Fans are speculating behind-the-scenes media and copyright issues with Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball as the reason.

However, it appears that enough has shifted behind the scenes for Toonami to finally run the One Piece x Dragon Ball x Toriko crossover special episode. The special is supposed to be episode 590 of One Piece in which characters from the Dragon Ball and Toriko universes appear. The characters will be fighting in a tournament to win the most tasteful meat in the world.

Fans can witness the future king of the pirates, the greatest gourmet hunter, and the strongest saiyan duke it out on-screen. Toriko has received the short end of the stick when compared to his fellow shonen stalwarts, and the Toriko anime has never aired on Toonami. So, this will be his chance to showcase his skills besides his more popular compatriots in the One Piece x Dragon Ball x Toriko crossover episode.

What One Piece x Dragon Ball x Toriko crossover special episode is about

Hype @DbsHype Toriko X DBZ X One Piece: English Dub Clip! Crossover premieres tomorrow! Toriko X DBZ X One Piece: English Dub Clip! Crossover premieres tomorrow! https://t.co/L9KQVDWZEx

Characters from One Piece, Toriko, and Dragon Ball Z compete in the IGO tournament to win the Carat meat, which is thought to be the world's most delectable meat. Nonetheless, Goku, Toriko, and Luffy are tied for first place.

Only Mr Satan is left in the arena following a strong collision between the participants' hardest blows, giving him victory as well as the meat, which he then shares with everyone.

However, the true antagonist of the series is revealed to be a creature called Akami who attacks the protagonists. Akami defeats all of them except the protagonists of the three series. The One Piece x Dragon Ball x Toriko crossover episode sets up its final conflict between Akami on one side and Luffy, Goku, and Toriko on the other.

One Piece, Toriko, and Dragon Ball are three of Toei Animation's greatest franchises, and seeing them collide on the screen will be a true treat for every fan. All three manga volumes had been serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump, and can be read at Viz Media.

Poll : 0 votes