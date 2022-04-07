Crunchyroll announces that dub content will be uploaded on Funimation's YouTube channel

Crunchyroll is one of the most popular anime streaming platforms across the world and they have some exciting news for the anime community.

Recently, they made an announcement regarding Funimation's YouTube channel and the content shift that is about to happen. If you are someone who loves to browse Funimation's collection of YouTube videos for your anime fix, then you will be excited about the development.

According to Crunchyroll, they will be uploading all their dubbed content on Funimation's YouTube channel now. The streaming platform also mentioned that the shows will have their dubbed version premiering on the channel.

Crunchyroll announces that the Funimation YouTube channel will now stream dubbed content

Crunchyroll ✨ #AnimeNextLevel @Crunchyroll



We're excited to continue bringing you dubbed anime content on YouTube. Thanks for taking anime to the next level with us



MORE: NEWS: Funimation's YouTube Channel is Becoming Crunchyroll Dubs!We're excited to continue bringing you dubbed anime content on YouTube. Thanks for taking anime to the next level with usMORE: got.cr/CRDubs-TW NEWS: Funimation's YouTube Channel is Becoming Crunchyroll Dubs! We're excited to continue bringing you dubbed anime content on YouTube. Thanks for taking anime to the next level with us ✨✨ MORE: got.cr/CRDubs-TW https://t.co/LzxXv2Jjm9

In an official rebranding, Funimation YouTube is now changing to 'Crunchyroll Dubs.' This channel will now be used to stream all the dubbed content that could previously be streamed on the platform.

The company has clarified that they will continue to upload some of their usual content like short clips from anime series, highlights and trailers alongside. You will now be able to watch complete dubbed episodes of multiple anime series on the 'Crunchyroll Dubs' YouTube channel.

The announcement also mentions that the streaming platform will begin uploading their dubbed content on April 9, 2022 starting with the popular anime series Re: ZERO- Starting Life In Another World. They will upload dubbed episodes every Saturday at around 3:00 pm Eastern Time.

Apart from that, fans should be aware that all the simulcast content as well as Wakanim’s anime library will be moving to Crunchyroll. This announcement was made earlier, during the first week of March, 2022.

Why the changes?

Sony’s Funimation group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from the popular American multinational conglomerate holding company, AT&T in 2021. Sony purchased the streaming platform for about 1.175 billions USD, and the proceeds were paid in cash during the closing of the deal. Since then, Sony has been trying to find the perfect balance in maintaining Funanimation and Crunchyroll.

Online Response

When the streaming platform made its announcement on Twitter, there seemed to be a mixed response. While some questioned the reason behind the move, others were left confused.

Patty @PattysArt @Crunchyroll Okay now pay your voice actors actual wages. And your translators at the same time. @Crunchyroll Okay now pay your voice actors actual wages. And your translators at the same time.

Some fans took up a more serious issue and asked the platform to offer fair pay to the dub actors. There were others who expressed their displeasure about the platform not offering consistent services.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee