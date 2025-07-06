Cute High Earth Defense Club Haikara! episode 1: Release date, where to watch, and more

Cute High Earth Defense Club Haikara! episode 1 is scheduled to be released on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time. The episode will premiere on multiple networks, including Tokyo MX.

The anime is the latest addition to the Summer 2025 lineup under the comedy and fantasy category. Directed by Shinji Takamatsu, Studio Deen is responsible for the animation of the series. It features music by Yamazo, with character design and chief animation direction helmed by Ayaka Murakami, and series composition by Takashi Aoshima.

Cute High Earth Defense Club Haikara! episode 1 release date and time

Sousuke as seen in anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Cute High Earth Defense Club Haikara! episode 1 will air on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 11 pm JST. For fans outside Japan, the episode will be out on the same day, with a few exceptions, depending on their local time zones.

Here is the detailed release date and time of Cute High Earth Defense Club Haikara! episode 1, across different regions:

Day Time zone Date Time Monday Pacific Standard Time July 7, 2025 7 am Monday Eastern Standard Time July 7, 2025 10 am Monday British Summer Time July 7, 2025 3 pm Monday Central European Summer Time July 7, 2025 4 pm Monday Indian Standard Time July 7, 2025 7:30 pm Monday Philippine Standard Time July 7, 2025 10 pm Monday Japanese Standard Time July 7, 2025 11 pm Monday Australia Central Time July 7, 2025 11:30 pm

Cute High Earth Defense Club Haikara! episode 1 countdown

Where to watch Cute High Earth Defense Club Haikara! episode 1?

Shinkurou as seen in anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Fans can watch the upcoming Cute High Earth Defense Club Haikara! episode 1 directly on Tokyo MX, BS Nippon Television, and other sister channels—with AT-X providing early premiere.

It will also be available to watch online in Japan on ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-Next, Anime Hodai, and more. As of now, there is no global platform streaming it worldwide, unlike the previous seasons of the series, which streamed on Crunchyroll.

What is Cute High Earth Defense Club Haikara! all about?

Cute High Earth Defense Club Haikara! is a quirky take on the magical boy genre set in Japan during the Taisho era, a time associated with romance and gentle optimism.

The story follows five unremarkable boys—Unzen, Sukayu, Unohana, Oshamanbe, and Aso. They spend their free time goofing off as members of the Earth Defense Club at Mayunan High School, where they live together at the Kurodama dormitory, experiencing life on easy street.

One day, after taking their usual bath, they discover a speaking Pallas cat named Nuru in their bathtub. Nuru informs them that he is from the future and tells them that Earth is doomed. But rather than battle himself, he lets the boys decide, which seems like an irresponsible cop-out to them.

Nevertheless, Unzen's energy makes the group decide to save the world their own way. Thanks to "cat science," Nuru turns them into the Fashionable Romantic Troupe—heroes who seek to save Earth while remaining fashionable.

But the five friends are not alone in plotting. In the shadows stands the Bankara New Elite Squad, a team of mysterious members who scheme to dominate the Earth themselves. This gives rise to a lighthearted yet endearing conflict between free-spirited heroes and plotting villains.

What to expect from Cute High Earth Defense Club Haikara! episode 1? (speculative)

Shinkurou as seen in anime (Image via Studio Deen)

In Cute High Earth Defense Club Haikara! episode 1, fans can expect a lighthearted introduction to the lazy but charming boys of Mayunan High School's Earth Defense Club.

Fans can expect to see the boys' hilarious disbelief, their reluctant acceptance of the role as Earth's guardians, and their transformation into the Fashionable Romantic Troupe. Along with lighthearted comedy and Taisho-era parodies, a teaser for the dastardly Bankara New Elite Squad make an appearance, too.

