Dead Mount Death Play episode 20: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Dead Mount Death Play episode 20 will be released on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 12 am JST. The previous installment highlighted that the Corpse God/Polka is more human than he would like to admit. Despite wanting to live a normal life, the supernatural elements of the underworld have caused him problems, which have affected his friends.

The recent episodes of the series have shown a lot more of the Corpse God's background and inner thoughts, which is something that fans hope the next installment will be able to develop even further.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dead Mount Death Play episode 20.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 20 release date and time

Here are the different release timings for Dead Mount Death Play episode 20 all over the world:

Timezone Release date Pacific Standard Time Monday, November 27, 7 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, November 27, 10 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, November 27, 3 pm Central European Time Monday, November 27, 4 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, November 27, 8.30 pm Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, November 28, 11 pm Australia Central Standard Time Tuesday, November 28, 12.30 am

Where to watch

People in Japan can watch Dead Mount Death Play episode 20 on a wide variety of platforms, including HTB, AT-X, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Tokyo MX.

Those living abroad can watch the series on Crunchyroll, which holds the streaming rights for the anime. However, they have to subscribe to the service to be able to watch its content.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 19 recap

In the previous episode, there was a lot more focus on characterization, particularly when it came to the Corpse God/Polka and his motivations. Until this point in the series, the Corpse God had a simple goal: to live a quiet life where his supernatural powers didn't play a role. However, the recent battles and chaos have not only cost him that, but they have also hurt his friends.

The episode also gave more focus to the characters of Iwanome and Clarissa and the way they were connected to Hosorogi.

Polka now needs to come up with a strategy to hurt the cult and the other threats, which is something that might make him go on the offensive.

What to expect from Dead Mount Death Play episode 20

Episode 20 of Dead Mount Death Play could go in a lot of different directions. However, the series seems to be focusing a bit more on characterization, probably because there is currently a transition for the next arc, which could show the Corpse God going after his enemies.

