Dead Mount Death Play episode 19: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Dead Mount Death Play episode 19 will be released on Tuesday, November 20, at 12 am JST. The latest episode was very important to the plot since it featured the fight with Habaki, his escape, and the revelation of the Corpse God's origin, especially regarding his father. It was an action-packed episode and had a lot of interesting moments, even if the pacing was a bit over the top.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 19 is very likely to focus on the aftermath of these situations, particularly the one regarding Habaki. This last episode also showed a lot more of the Corpse God/Polka's ruthless personality and the way that complements Clarissa's approach to things as well.

Hopefully, the next episode will also elaborate on the Corpse God's origin.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dead Mount Death Play episode 19.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 19 release date and time

The Corpse God/Polka (Image via Geek Toys).

Dead Mount Death Play episode 19 will be released next week and will follow the schedule that has been established during the second cour.

Even though delays are always very likely to happen, a common problem in the anime industry, it's worth pointing out that Dead Mount Death Play hasn't encountered those issues thus far.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 19 will be released at the following times:

Central Standard Time: Monday, November 20, 10 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, November 20, 7 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, November 20, 3 pm

Central European Time: Monday, November 20, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, November 20, 8.30 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, November 20, 10 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Tuesday, November 21, 12.30 am

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, November 21, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Tuesday, November 21, 12 pm

Where to watch

For those living in Japan who want to see Dead Mount Death Play episode 19, the series is currently being shown on several platforms, including HTB, AT-X, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Tokyo MX.

When it comes to international audiences, they can watch the anime on Crunchyroll since the latter is currently holding the streaming rights for the series. It's also worth pointing out that people need to pay a subscription for the same.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 18 recap

The early stages of the episode were focused on the battle between the cult, police, and Fire-Breathing Bug, and how this could impact their motivations. In fact, a good portion of this episode was focused on the motivations of several characters, including Hosorogi, and learning a bit more about the latter's connection to Clarissa.

Clarissa does have a big role in the second half of the episode as she talks to the Corpse God/Polka. There is also a moment where viewers can learn more about the Corpse God's origins and his complicated relationship with his father, becoming one of the most poignant moments in the anime thus far.

What to expect from Dead Mount Death Play episode 19?

Clarissa talking to the Corpse God/Polka (Image via Geek Toys).

The upcoming episode of Dead Mount Death Play is hard to predict since there are a lot of different characters and subplots at this point of the series. A greater focus on the Corpse God's backstory will be very interesting since is a stark contrast to what most people were expecting.

