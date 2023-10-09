Dead Mount Death Play anime reveals new trailer a day before cour 2 release

Dead Mount Death Play had a very strong start with its anime adaptation with the first cour, and now the second one is about to come out this week. Polka's journey as the Corpse God and trying to blend into society has proven to be a very compelling experience, with lots of twists and turns, and the second cour is bound to show a lot more about the story and its world.

There was a recent visual that gave fans and potential newcomer's a glimpse of what the Dead Mount Death Play second cour is going to be like, especially considering that is out next week.

While the expectations are high, people will have to wait and see if the quality matches up to the standard that Geek Toys delivered with the adaptation.

Dead Mount Death Play and its second cour get a final trailer

Geek Toys recently released a new trailer video for the Dead Mount Death Play anime and its second cour, which will come out this week. The anime had a strong and positive reaction when the first cour aired earlier this year, and if Geek Toys maintains that level of quality, then the second cour is bound to do likewise.

In terms of what the promotional trailer showed, there isn't much to write home about in terms of the story.

There were some visuals of the main characters, including the lead, Polka, and some cool fighting segments that are definitely going to hype people who have been watching the series from the first cour or have been reading the source material.

The premise and appeal of the series

Sir Shagrua Edith Lugrid is a hero in a fantasy world and is close to defeating the legendary evil warlock known as the Corpse God, but the latter has an ace up his sleeve.

When he is about to taste defeat and death, the Corpse God decides to cast a spell and disappears, only to find himself in the modern world... only that things are not quite as simple as that.

It turns out that he has taken over the body of a teenager named Polka, who had recently gotten his throat cut by an assassin, which would be a plot point in the series.

The Corpse God decides to use Polka's identity and slowly begins to blend into society in order to live the peaceful life he always wanted while hanging out with Japan's criminal underworld.

Dead Mount Death Play has a classic premise of the isekai genre and part of its appeal is how the character of Polka works. He is, by all accounts, a villain and finds himself in situations where his supposed lack of morals are challenges, making for a very interesting journey with mystery and lots of ups and downs for the main character.

