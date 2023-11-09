Dead Mount Death Play episode 18: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Dead Mount Death Play episode 18 will be released on Tuesday, November 14, at 12 am JST. It's interesting to see where the story heads next since the latest episode didn't really focus on the protagonist, Polka/The Corpse God. Instead, the bulk of the episode centered around several plot threads, the most significant being the introduction of Majiri and her desire to "collect" people.

Dead Mount Death Play has gotten more complex with every episode. Polka's path to success is not very easy, with obstacles hindering her from achieving her goals. The recent cliffhanger with Hisaki was a very good example of things not being what they seem.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dead Mount Death Play episode 18.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 18 release date and time

Dead Mount Death Play episode 18 will be released as per the weekly schedule of the second cour. It's worth pointing out that the possibility of delays, while fairly common in the anime industry, hasn't been present in Dead Mount Death Play thus far.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 18 will be released at the following times:

Central Standard Time: Monday, November 13, 10 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, November 13, 7 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, November 13, 3 pm

Central European Time: Monday, November 13, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, November 13, 8.30 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, November 13, 10 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Tuesday, November 14, 12.30 am

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, November 14, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Tuesday, November 14, 12 pm

Where to watch

Japanese viewers can watch Dead Mount Death Play episode 18 on some of the country's most prominent anime platforms, such as HTB, AT-X, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Tokyo MX.

On the other hand, international audiences can watch the series on Crunchyroll. This streaming platform also releases the episodes with an English dub.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 17 recap

The main focus of the latest episode was on the character of Majiri and her connections with Xiaoyu. Majiri enjoys "collecting" people and usually comes up with very twisted tactics to get what she wants, although she ultimately fails to catch Xiaoyu because Rozan stepped in. This backstory was also very important to showcase how Rozan gave Xiaoyu the place she needed to grow as a person.

Another major focus was Misaki's fight with Majiri and how the latter found his match with the former. Misaki refuses to back down and fights on, revealing more about her character and goals. All of this is complemented by the revelation that Chief Superintendent Habaki was one of the members of the cult.

What to expect from Dead Mount Death Play episode 18?

The upcoming episode of Dead Mount Death Play will be hard to predict for anime-only viewers because there are several plot threads going on at the same time. Misaki's battle with Majiri as well as Polka's own problems at the moment could be explored while also trying to connect all the different stories that are taking place at the moment.

