Dead Mount Death Play episode 17: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Dead Mount Death Play episode 17 will be coming out next week and will continue to show how the second cour has been going at a break-neck pace thus far. There was no way to have certainty about who was responsible for the killing of all of Helie. And considering that Polka/The Corpse God and the others have found Hisaki at the end of the latest episode, people want to know what will happen next.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 17 will probably cover a lot of the major plot points in the series, although that isn't certain with the Hisaki cliffhanger. There will probably be a lot of focus on the Hisaki revelation and why he did all that, which is set to make a massive turn in the Corpse God's journey in the human world.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dead Mount Death Play episode 17.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 17 release date and time

Dead Mount Death Play episode 17 will be coming out next Tuesday, November 7, at 12 am JST. This has been the common trend with the second cour thus far. The episodes come out on this schedule and would be only subject to change due to delays or production issues.

Here is when the next episode will be released as per different time zones for people across the world:

Central Standard Time: Monday, November 6, 10 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, November 6, 7 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, November 6, 3 pm

Central European Time: Monday, November 6, 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, November 6, 8.30 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, November 6, 10 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Tuesday, November 7, 12.30 am

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, November 7, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Tuesday, November 7, 12 pm

Where to watch

In Japan, fans can watch Dead Mount Death Play episode 17 on platforms like HTB, AT-X, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Tokyo MX. People outside of Japan can watch Dead Mount Death Play on Crunchyroll, which has exclusive streaming rights for the series. There is also an English dub that the series is currently releasing for fans interested in that alternative.

Dead Mount Death Play episode 16 recap

The previous episode started strong with Xuyon arriving to save her guys, only to be blocked by Momoya and have to fight him. At first, it seemed that Xuyon had a chance to defeat, but Momoya revealed his true ability. The former got scared and seemed close to dying, but Sumiyaki entered the frame. The Corpse God's necromancy abilities revived her.

On the other hand, Polka/The Corpse God, along with the help of the Hosorag figures, found out the identity of the person behind all this mayhem, and it turned out that it was Misaki. The episode ended with the characters confronting Misaki, thus concluding with a bit of a cliffhanger.

What to expect from Dead Mount Death Play episode 17?

Dead Mount Death Play episode 17 will probably focus heavily on the Hisaki revelation and how that plays a role in Polka's plan for now. There will also be an aftermath for what has happened in recent episodes with all the battles and how the characters move from here in the near future.

