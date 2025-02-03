Deku's Danger Sense in My Hero Academia proved how Toga truly expresses her love

My Hero Academia's power system, based around quirks, has served many purposes, such as highlighting the prejudice and inequalities birthed by quirks. Although quirks and their mechanisms have been properly fleshed out throughout the manga, many quirks heavily depend on conditions set upon the user and the target.

Himiko Toga is one such character who embodied the struggles of having a quirk that repulsed much of the population. This eventually led to her developing a rather depraved mentality, compelling her to stab her "loved ones." While this very act is perceived as harmful by everyone other than Toga, Deku's Danger Sense quirk does not respond to Toga's intentions.

My Hero Academia: Danger Sense's limitation further proves the state of Toga's mind

Deku: The final holder of One for All (Image via Bones)

Danger Sense is one of the six quirks stored within One For All, passed down to Izuku Midoriya. This quirk was originally wielded by Hikage Shinomori, the sixth user of One For All. While the quirk does not provide any physical augmentations or power-ups, it acts as an automatic warning signal against threats in close proximity to Izuku Midoriya.

Its effects have been thoroughly depicted throughout numerous fights within the manga, during which it has successfully warned Izuku against all threats aimed at him. While this stood as one of Midoriya's most useful quirks, it failed to trigger against Toga, and her numerous stab attempts toward Deku.

Himiko Toga as shown in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

Izuku Midoriya and Himiko Toga first met during the Provisional License Exam, which Toga had infiltrated by taking Camie's form. While Toga's characterization was not fully explored during this arc, her disturbed state of mind was depicted during her brief introduction.

Toga possessed the quirk Transform, which allowed her to take on the appearance of any individual after ingesting their blood. The quirk factor accompanying this ability led Toga to develop an odd thirst for blood, which later caused her to be discriminated against by the general populace. At the time, society was just beginning to witness the emergence of quirks.

My Hero Academia: Toga alongside the League of Villains (Image via Bones)

While not much about Toga's life is known, being ostracized must have caused her to develop differently. She later formed a habit of stabbing people and collecting their blood, allowing her to transform into them to feel closer to their presence.

While this can be interpreted as one of Toga's villainous and disturbing traits, it is also a sign of affection, as she herself admitted. This ultimately led to Danger Sense failing to detect her stabs as a threat since no ill will or intent to harm was present.

Many may argue that Danger Sense still triggered against Deku while in Shigaraki's possession, despite Deku attacking with no intention of killing him. However, it is important to note that Deku's intentions were not as defined and pure as Toga's. Deku knew he had to harm and subdue Shigaraki under any circumstance.

Shigaraki as shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Toga's immunity to Danger Sense simply proves how ostracization led her to develop a twisted view of affection, one she wholeheartedly believed to be a genuine form of love. While these events primarily serve as characterization for Toga, they also depict her deep psychological scars, which resulted from society’s perception of her quirk.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia ended with a total of 431 chapters, 430 of which are available for reading on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform, while Chapter 431 is a final volume exclusive.

Although Toga's character was concluded with her death in an attempt to save Ochaco, Danger Sense's inability to detect her actions stands as a testament to how societal rejection shaped her.

