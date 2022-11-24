Deku vs Asta Death Battle clip pits Black Clover and My Hero Academia fandoms against each other

Twitter user @Only_Xui (Xui) recently posted a clip to their page, which appears to have sparked a war between the fandoms of Black Clover and My Hero Academia. The video shows a preview of a fan-made "Death Battle" between the two, pitting them against each other in a purely hypothetical matchup.

The video was created by TikTok user @deathbattlefights, who also promoted a YouTube channel at the end of the video. The full Death Battle between Deku and Asta will be available on November 28, as stated in the clip.

Black Clover, My Hero Academia fans once again embroiled in a debate over who would win between Asta and Deku

Fan reactions

Fans of My Hero Academia and Black Clover on Twitter are taking the footage very seriously, despite Xui's apparent intention to highlight how ridiculous it is in concept. In reality, the comments are full of fans making fun of various elements of the film, usually while siding with Asta or Deku.

Fans are also debating the various abilities that each character possesses, as well as arguing why one set of skills, powers, and abilities is superior to the other. While this is clearly a matter of opinion, it is undeniable that both are extremely powerful and have many distinct advantages.

Oddmegaman @LystraTristen @Only_Xui Y'all are taking this fight too seriously. The animation is just for entertainment purposes, do y'all just want a 5 second animation of Asta one-shotting Deku? @Only_Xui Y'all are taking this fight too seriously. The animation is just for entertainment purposes, do y'all just want a 5 second animation of Asta one-shotting Deku?

Jona @jonaruwashere @DarkKni71207998 @Only_Xui



so you tell me if you believe their scaling has credibility @MunstaMasta i mean according to death battle, Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho is faster/stronger than Naruto or Bleach…so you tell me if you believe their scaling has credibility @DarkKni71207998 @Only_Xui @MunstaMasta i mean according to death battle, Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho is faster/stronger than Naruto or Bleach…so you tell me if you believe their scaling has credibility 😭

Asta's main power is his Anti-Magic Grimoire, which is only compatible with him due to his natural lack of mana. The Grimoire grants him access to a variety of weapons in the form of multiple swords, as well as the status of Devil Host. Being a Devil Host allows him to take on various hybrid and union forms with his Anti-Magic Devil, Liebe, all of which increase his power.

Asta's dedication to his training program is a major contributor to his success as a fighter in Black Clover. He is probably one of the fittest anime characters overall and certainly one of the fittest ones in his series. Everything about him makes him a formidable adversary in battle.

My Hero Academia’s Deku, on the other hand, has a much different approach. While he was born without access to his series' power system, he was given the Quirk used by All Might, the No. 1 Pro Hero of his time. The Quirk initially appeared to grant him incredible strength, speed, and durability, transforming him into a combative powerhouse.

However, it was later revealed that this one Quirk also granted him access to six other Quirks that the former inheritors of One For All used. These Quirks broaden Deku's capabilities while also allowing him to combine them to create some truly devastating attacks.

Xzism 𒉭 @Xzism_ @Only_Xui Everyone kept telling me to have faith in death battle but asta really just said “I just have to hit him really hard” lmao what a joke @Only_Xui Everyone kept telling me to have faith in death battle but asta really just said “I just have to hit him really hard” lmao what a joke

Soulstealer @SOULSTEALER7595 @Only_Xui They act like Deku ain’t gonna get decapitated by a 300lb hunk of metal just because it’s blunt in its original state @Only_Xui They act like Deku ain’t gonna get decapitated by a 300lb hunk of metal just because it’s blunt in its original state 💀

With both characters possessing incredible strengths, My Hero Academia and Black Clover fans alike are debating over exactly what one could do to the other. Unsurprisingly, the fans of each series are completely unyielding in their assessments of how this matchup would play out.

Some respondents, whether My Hero Academia or Black Clover fans or not, appear to be mocking Death Battles in general. Many fans appear to be taking this hypothetical matchup as a complete and utter joke, whether for the tropes or the quality of the video. In any case, fans of either series appear to be ignoring reality in order to argue their respective agendas.

