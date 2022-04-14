Demon Slayer: Can Nezuko at full power defeat an Upper Rank 6 demon

Nezuko is one of the most beloved characters in the Demon Slayer series and for all the right reasons. Despite being a demon, she refused to consume human flesh and also saved Tanjiro on numerous occasions and assisted him during missions as well. During the Entertainment District arc, she received a significant boost in power and underwent a transformation that allowed her to overwhelm Daki all by herself.

Since then, fans have been wondering if the fan-favorite Imouoto can beat an Upper Moon 6 level demon. This article will take a look at some of the feats she has achieved to provide a better idea of her true power levels.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer: Nezuko’s chances of beating an Upper Moon 6 level demon

One of the first things we learn about demons is that the only way they can die is either to Muzan, Nichirin blades, or sunlight. So, when we first look at Nezuko, it seems like any battle that takes place will end up in a stalemate. However, in the Swordsmith Village arc, there is a critical piece of information that has a huge impact on the overall plot and also allows Nezuko to beat most other demons.

During the aforementioned arc of Demon Slayer, members of the Demon Slayer Corps fought against Hantengu and Gyokko. Towards the end of the fight, fans thought that Nezuko was going to die because she was exposed to the sun. However, to everyone’s surprise, Nezuko initially received some severe burns, but somehow managed to gain immunity to sunlight. Muzan’s reason for turning her into a demon was to see if a demon could conquer the sun and it clearly seemed to have worked.

This means that there is a way for Nezuko to beat any of the Upper Moon 6 demons: Daki, Gyutaro, or Kaigaku. To do so, Nezuko would have to fight the demons outdoors and prolong the fight long enough for the powerful demons to be exposed to sunlight. The Demon Slayer fan-favorite also underwent a transformation that further enhanced her physical abilities and regeneration rate, giving her sufficient resources to outlast her opponents.

Although Gyutaro might be far stronger, Nezuko would only have to keep up against the demon until sunrise. Her Blood Demon Art is such that it only affects demons, which means there is a very good possibility for her to beat the Upper Moon 6 demons.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Edited by Atul S