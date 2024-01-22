Demon Slayer: How is Tamayo able to say Muzan Kibutsuji's name? Explained

The Demon Slayer series features multidimensional characters that play a crucial role in the progression of the plot. However, among these characters, Tamayo, known for supporting the Demon Slayer Corps, has been sidelined at the moment. A proficient doctor, she is the only demon in the series who can utter Kibutsuji Muzan’s name and not die. Those who have watched the show will know that a demon dies if they say Muzan’s name.

In the first season of the Demon Slayer series, it was seen that one of the Lower Moon demons uttered Muzan’s name, activating a curse that mimicked a self-destruct sequence. The demon’s insides destroyed itself, and it eventually died.

The reason behind Tamayo being able to utter Kibutsuji Muzan’s name has been a topic of interest for many fans. Let's look at one particular instance from the manga series to understand why the demon doctor is spared from the curse that would normally destroy others.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga chapters.

Demon Slayer: Potential reasons why Tamayo can utter Muzan’s name without dying

Chapter 187 of the manga series offers an answer to the supposed mysterious nature of the curse that afflicts everyone except Tamayo. In this chapter, we get a glimpse of the event where Yoriichi Tsukiguni took on the Demon King himself. Then, Tamayo was already a demon, and she rooted for the demon hunter.

In the chapter, Yoriichi nearly succeeded in killing Muzan. However, he came up short when he decided to split his body into 1800 pieces. The legendary swordsman only managed to cut open a total of 1500 pieces.

Tamayo expressed her frustration and was in agony since she witnessed Muzan escaping. She hated Kibutsuji Muzan with everything she had, uttering his name in anger. This moment, which should have spelled doom, revealed to her that the curse of destruction didn’t get activated in her case, and she remained alive. It appears that Yoriichi weakened Muzan, which removed the curse from Tamayo.

Ever since Yoriichi briefly removed the curse by weakening Muzan, Tamayo has dedicated her life to studying the blood of demons. She wanted to create a toxin that would not only weaken him but also prevent him from splitting into numerous pieces.

Due to Tamayo’s continued efforts, she succeeded in removing the curse that affects every single demon that is created by Muzan. The best part about this is that Kibutsuji Muzan is completely oblivious to this fact. In the Demon Slayer manga, Tamayo capitalized on this extremely well. She could be considered one of the most, if not the most important, characters that played a role in Muzan’s death.

Lady Tamayo as seen in the Demon Slayer anime series

Tamayo managed to create a multi-stage poison that weakened Muzan severely, aged him, and stopped him from splitting into thousands of pieces. This created the perfect opportunity for the Demon Slayer Corps to destroy Muzan once and for all. Lady Tamayo’s efforts to remove the curse had a cascading effect. This is why Tamayo is considered one of the most crucial characters in this particular anime and manga series.

