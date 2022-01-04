Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 6: Release date and time, spoilers and more

Fans wait in anticipation for the next episode as the Demon Slayer's Entertainment District arc is underway. This arc has everyone excited as the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu, take on the Upper Moon 6.

The series has given its viewers a steady build-up towards a fight between Tengen Uzui and Daki. Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc's episode 6 will be released next weekend. Here's everything that's known about the upcoming episode of Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: The last section of this article contains spoilers from the manga.

Release details for Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 6

According to the release schedule, Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc's episode 6 will be released this coming Sunday, January 9, 2022. The latest Demon Slayer episodes will be available on Netflix, but one would have to pay for a monthly subscription in order to access these episodes.

In countries that do not have access to Netflix, the show will be available on both Funimation and Crunchyroll.

The release times for the various regions are mentioned below:

Indian Time: 9:15 PM

Eastern Time: 10:45 AM

Central Time: 9:45 AM

Pacific Time: 7:45 AM

Recap of Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 5

In episode 5, Tanjiro continued his fight against Daki, who heard loud sounds from afar and got irritated because she wanted to kill all of them. Tanjiro used Hinokami Kagura in order to deal some damage, but it didn’t work since his attack was quite slow.

Meanwhile, Inosuke located the lair where all the humans were captured. He freed the other two wives of Uzui and continued to fight against Daki’s Obi.

Uzui joined in and cut the Obi in pieces. The episode ended with him saying that things would be getting quite flashy.

What can fans expect in Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 6?

In the upcoming episode, Tanjiro will recollect a letter that was written by Shinjuro, Rengoku’s father. In the letter, Shinjuro had apologized for his behavior and had spoken about how he had turned to alcohol when he was wallowing in pain.

During the fight between Daki and Tanjiro, she will look at Tanjiro and envision another swordsman who was not familiar to her.

She will see someone from Muzan’s memories and get terrified. Her neck will get almost decapitated by Tanjiro and and she will proceed to use her Blood Demon Art. Tanjiro will manage to stay alive by using Hinokami Kagura.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan