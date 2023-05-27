Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8: Release timings for all regions

Demon Slayer episode 8 will be released on May 28, 2023, at 11:15 pm JST. The episode will give some insight into whether or not Kotetsu died during the encounter with one of Gyokko’s demons. Midway, the episode will shift its focus towards the fight taking place between Tanjiro and Zohakuten.

Tanjiro is already reaching his limits, and he will have to give everything he has in order to keep up against Hantengu’s newest and most formidable form.

The release time for episode 8 will vary according to time zones, as listed in the table below:

Country Date Time India Sunday, May 28, 2023 7:45 pm Phillippines Sunday, May 28, 2023 10:15 pm China Sunday, May 28, 2023 10:15 pm USA/Canada (PDT) Sunday, May 28, 2023 7:15 am USA/Canada (CDT) Sunday, May 28, 2023 9:15 am Canada (EDT) Sunday, May 28, 2023 10:15 am Great Britain (British Summer Time) Sunday, May 28, 2023 3:15 pm Austria/Belgium (Central European Summer Time) Sunday, May 28, 2023 5 pm Australia (Australia Central Daylight Time) Sunday, May 28, 2023 11:45 pm UAE/Oman (Gulf Standard Time) Sunday, May 28, 2023 6:15 pm

Where to watch Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8?

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8 will be released on May 28, 2023. The latest episode will be available on Crunchyroll globally. It is also noteworthy to mention that the episodes will be available on Netflix and Disney+ in select regions.

Fans will have to pay for the aforementioned platforms' services in order to access the episodes as and when they release.

What to expect in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8?

The previous episode ended on a massive cliffhanger, as we saw Kotetsu receive a blow to his solar plexus, which is a vital point. However, the demon's attack didn't really pierce through his vital point, and the blood stains were from his hand, which was injured in an earlier attack.

Tanjiro had given Kotetsu a hilt that belonged to Kyojuro Rengoku. This hilt that Kotetsu placed near his belly region saved him from an unexpected death.

Since Muichiro was able to free himself from the Upper Moon 5 demon's Water Prison Pot, he would get back in action and save the swordsmiths present in the shed.

Halfway through the episode, the focus will shift towards another battle that is taking place elsewhere. Both Genya and Tanjiro look like they've reached their limit. Zohakuten's power levels were quite different from the individual demons that Tanjiro took on. Tanjiro might reach a point of exhaustion.

However, the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji will save him in the nick of time. Her appearance in the next episode of Demon Slayer will be pivotal. She would take on Zohakuten and showcase some of the power from the Love Breathing technique.

If things progress quickly in the next episode, fans might also get to witness Mitsuri's backstory. Every Hashira's backstory is important, as it gives us a glimpse into their past and allows us to understand their reason for joining the Demon Slayer Corps.

Furthermore, exploration of the backstory will also provide us with an explanation of Mitsuri's superhuman strength. The upcoming episode will surely pack a ton of action as the battle between the demon hunters and Upper Moon demos rages on.

