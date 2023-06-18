Demon Slayer season 3 finale gives Nezuko what Muzan has always wanted

The Demon Slayer season 3 finale featured arguably the most shocking conclusion to the series. The season ended with a massive cliffhanger that has sent anime-only viewers into a frenzy and social media has a lot of netizens wondering what is going to happen next. The conclusion featuring Nezuko Kamado, the sister of the main character Tanjiro, has been the main topic of discussion since the last episode aired.

However, manga readers know why these events transpired and the role that Nezuko is going to have in the following arc after this revelation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer season 3 finale and the manga.

Explaining Nezuko Kamado's recent revelation in the Demon Slayer season 3 finale

The Demon Slayer season 3 finale has one of the most powerful conclusions to the series so far. In the morning, after Tanjiro and his friends have defeated the fifth and fourth Upper Moons, Gyokko and Hantengu, respectively, Nezuko appears in front of her brother and is not hurt by being exposed to the sun. As followers of the series know, Nezuko is a demon, and demons in Demon Slayer are killed by sunlight.

This has been a massive revelation for anime-only viewers of the series. After all, Nezuko was turned into a demon by the main antagonist of the series, Muzan Kibutsuji. Muzan is known to be the first of this race and the one that started his army to defeat the Demon Slayer Corp and achieve his ultimate goal, which is conquering the sun.

The demons not being able to walk in daylight has been a major element in the story. Tanjiro has had to carry Nezuko on his back while she is inside a box so the sun doesn't kill her.

Many different demons have died because of the sunlight. In fact, Akaza, the third Upper Moon, almost died fighting one of the Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, because the sun was about to rise.

The ramifications of this

The consequences of this scene in the Demon Slayer season 3 finale are massive. This is something that is going to have a lot of ramifications in the story and play a large part in the following arcs. After all, the demons' weakness to the sun is something very important for both the main character and main antagonist of the series, Tanjiro, and Muzan.

Tanjiro's main goal throughout the series has been getting his revenge on Muzan for what the latter did to his family and also finding a way to turn Nezuko back into a human. The fact that his sister now has immunity to sunlight can be another sign that she can eventually be turned back into a human, which is something that could play a major role in the events of the story.

On the other hand, if Muzan somehow finds out about this, things can get very messy as the leader of the demons has always wanted to have what Nezuko now has. So this can make the conflict between the two sides all the more complex.

Final thoughts

The Demon Slayer season 3 finale is arguably the most important episode in the series at the moment. It sets in motion a lot of different elements for major plot threads. It shows how Tanjiro is also getting closer to his final goal in the series, which is something worth taking into account. This generates more hype for the upcoming season.

