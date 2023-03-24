Digimon Ghost Game episode 67 preview hypes the finale with Gammamon's Fate

Digimon Ghost Game has been riding the hype train for the last few episodes now, with its epic conclusion set up at the end of episode 67. The preview for the final episode has set the internet abuzz, as fans wonder about the meaning of Gammamon's fate, especially after the emotional climax of the last episode.

Digimon Ghost Game episode 67 will premiere on Crunchyroll on March 26, 2023, at 5:30 am JST. After a major character's death at the end of episode 66, the series is seemingly heading to a dark place, with grave consequences for the protagonists. This is hardly surprising, considering the horror-themed nature of the show throughout.

Digimon Ghost Game episode 67 preview sets forth an ominous tone for its characters

The preview of Digimon Ghost Game episode 67 sees Gammamon's body fading back into the real world. A greyish ambience clouds the entire scene, as the little digital monster finds himself separating from his partner Hiro. The pain of separation and the unbearable confusion of what is happening to him is palpable on Gammamon's face. Titled Devourer of All, the episode is likely referring to GulusGammamon.

Around Gammamon, all his friends disappear, including Ruli and Kiyoshiro and their Digimon partners Angoramon and Jellymon. The scene occurs back in the real world, with a fading city setting the tone for the series' ominous conclusion. Finally, Gammamon stares in terror as he himself fades away. The preview ends with the little Digimon lying on the floor, half of his body gone as Hiro enters and stares in shock.

Digimon Ghost Game episode 66: Regulusmon's reveal, Bloomlordmon's alliance, and Siriusmon's fate

The ending of Digimon Ghost Game episode 66 saw Gammamon's Mega Evolution, Siriusmon seemingly meeting his end after being defeated by Regulusmon. As GulusGammamon's Ultimate form, The Dark Dragon of Destruction, who also happens to be the heroic and innocent Gammamon's alter-ego, Regulusmon is revealed to be the overarching antagonist responsible for the apocalyptic state of the Digital World.

As GulusGammamon's personality takes over Gammamon's body, Hiro comes up with a desperate plan and promises to synchronize with the dark Digimon. However, once they sync up, Gammamon's personality is able to break free with Hiro's help, and the two of them launch an attack on Regulusmon, but the latter proves to be too cunning and malicious.

Regulusmon is strong enough not only to singlehandedly best the extremely powerful Bloomlordmon in a fight but finds a way to take on all of the protagonists at the same time. He is even able to defeat the ultimate warrior of light Siriusmon and shoots a hole through his chest. Digimon Ghost Game episode 66 ends with Siriusmon falling, seemingly to his death. However, it is difficult to know if this death is a fake-out or whether things are truly that dark for this season's heroes.

Viewers can catch the Toei-animated Digimon Ghost Game on Crunchyroll, with new episodes being released on Sundays. This installment serves as the eighth anime series in the long-running Digimon franchise, and the latest episode is set to air on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

