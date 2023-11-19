Does Scott Pilgrim Anime have the same story as the movie? Explained

With the recent release of the Scott Pilgrim anime series on Netflix, fans of the original comic cannot help but compare it to the 2010 movie. While the anime does feature the main cast of the movie reprising their roles, it is undoubtedly different from its predecessor in more than one way.

On November 17, 2023, Netflix released an anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's popular series, titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. It was animated by the reputed Studio Science SARU, which came as a surprise to many fans. That said, does the Scott Pilgrim anime series have the same story as the 2010 movie?

Highlighting the differences between the Scott Pilgrim anime and movie

Interestingly, the Scott Pilgrim anime series is not a continuation or a sequel to the 2010 movie, Scott Pilgrim vs the World. While the basic plot of the anime series is similar to that of the movie, it should be noted that the events that take place in the anime are vastly different from those in the movie.

The anime saw the return of the original cast of the movie, with Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead reprising the roles of Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers, along with other stars such as Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and Aubrey Plaza returning to their roles as well.

It's fair to say that the creators of the anime adaptation definitely took their liberties with the series, as it is vastly different from the 2010 movie despite having the same plot. Scott Pilgrim, who's a 23-year-old bass guitarist and slacker, falls in love with an American girl, Ramona Flowers. In order to date her, Scott soon realizes that he would first need to defeat her seven evil exes in video game-inspired boss battles.

However, the story in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off soon deviates from that of the movie. One of the key differences in the anime series was the fact that Scott lost his first battle against Ramona's first evil ex, Patel, and seemingly died after being reduced to a bunch of coins. In the movie, Scott defeated Patel with an inherent power, which he awakened during their battle. In the following episodes of the anime, it was later revealed that Scott was actually alive.

Following Scott's apparent death, Young Neil went on to create a movie about Scott's life, which was surprisingly a word-for-word adaptation of the 2010 movie. Apparently, Neil wanted to create a world where Scott won his battle against Patel, which he actually did in the original movie. This is one of the few examples of the liberties that the creators took with the Netflix adaptation.

Lastly, one of the biggest differences between the anime and the movie was that Scott's 'death' in the first episode was actually a deliberate plot created by Scott's future self. During his fight with Patel, future Scott teleported his younger self from the fight and made it seem like he died.

It was then revealed that the events of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World did happen to Scott, after which he and Ramona ended up getting married in the future. However, their marriage soon falls apart after several problems. This led future Scott to travel back in time in order to prevent his younger self from marrying Ramona.

To conclude

In conclusion, the Scott Pilgrim anime series is vastly different from that of the 2010 movie, despite having the same plot. It is more like a modern reimagination of Scott ligrim's love story with Ramona Flowers. Despite having made very significant changes to the overall story, the anime has received critical acclaim from fans of both the movie and the original comic.

