Does Sekirei anime have a manga? Explained

The Sekirei anime noticed huge popularity upon its initial release in 2008, consisting of a total of 12 episodes. The anime was produced by Seven Arcs and was directed by Keizo Kusakawa. Notably, Seven Arcs had previously worked on other renowned anime including Inukami and Dog Days.

Since then, fans seem to be quite concerned about one question in particular - does Sekirei anime have a manga? Yes, Sekirei anime has a manga, which was the source material that determined the content shown in the anime adaptation. For a closer look at the manga series and other relevant details, let's delve into the specifics.

Sekirei anime: More about the manga chapters, where to read, and plot of the series

Sekirei manga

A still from the manga series (Image via Square Enix)

The Sekirei manga is written and illustrated by Sakurako Gokurakuin. The first chapter was first released on December 3, 2004, and completed its run on August 21, 2015. The manga series was serialized in Young Gangan which was Square Enix's seinen manga magazine.

Fans who wish to explore the manga series can purchase the paperback volumes on Amazon. The volumes are also available in bookstores like Barnes & Noble. Here’s a list of all the volumes and the respective chapters of Sekirei manga:

Volume 1 - i-iii and chapters 1-5

Volume 2 - Chapters 6-16

Volume 3 - Chapters 17-27

Volume 4 - Chapters 28-38

Volume 5 - Chapters 39-47 and Extra

Volume 6 - Chapters 48-56 and Extra

Volume 7 - Chapters 57-65 and Extra

Volume 8 - Chapters 66-75 and Extra (2 chapters)

Volume 9 - Chapters 76-86 and Extra

Volume 10 - Chapters 87-96 and Extra

Volume 11 - Chapters 97-107 and Extra

Volume 12 - Chapters 108-119 and Extra

Volume 13 - Chapters 120-131 and Extra

Volume 14 - Chapters 132-141 and Extra (2 chapters)

Volume 15 - Chapters 142-152

Volume 16 - Chapters 153-163

Volume 17 - Chapters 164-176

Volume 18 - Chapters 177-187

Volume 19 (spin-off/epilogue) - Chapters 1-11

Those who have watched the Sekirei anime can now read the manga chapters. Since this was the source material, it ensured a well-rounded experience. Let’s take a look at the plot of the series, for those who wish to explore it further.

Sekirei anime plot in brief

The story of the Sekirei anime revolves around Minato Sahashi. He is a 19-year-old man who is quite brilliant but often struggles every day. He is someone who managed to choke the college entrance exams twice in a row, which led to people around him calling him a failure. Just when things start to look bleak, his life takes a turn when he meets a beautiful girl named Musubi. Musubi is a beautiful extraterrestrial humanoid being referred to as Sekirei.

These beings often kiss people who carry the Ashikabi gene, which is essential to awaken certain hidden and dormant abilities within Sekirei. Musubi eventually kisses Minato Sahashi in the anime, dragging him into the Sekirei world. Now, Minato and Musbi, both need to survive a series of tests that pose a level of threat the duo did not anticipate.

Stay tuned for more Sekirei anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.