Does Solo Leveling and its spin-off have the same author? Confusion explained

Solo Leveling was one of the most anticipated anime releases this year. Unlike most anime titles, this anime’s source material was a manhwa written by Chugong and illustrated by Dubu (Jang-Sung Rak). As episodes are being released every week, the manhwa readers are interested in a different title, which is a spin-off series.

The spin-off series in question is titled Solo Leveling Ragnarok, and it is a web novel. Unlike the original manhwa, this title does not have any art. It’s purely a novel that happens to cover a set of events that will take place after the conclusion of the original manhwa.

Some fans are now confused and asking if Solo Leveling and its spin-off have the same author. To clarify, the spin-off series was written by Daul, who also wrote a prominent manhwa.

Disclaimer: The article contains minor spoilers from the spin-off web novel series.

More about Solo Leveling Ragnarok, the spin-off web novel series written by Daul

As stated, the spin-off series is a web novel and not a webcomic, so there won’t be any art accompanying the text. The spin-off web novel debuted in April 2023 and released a whopping 105 chapters in just one shot.

While it is a spin-off series, the web novel series explores the events that take place after the concluding events of the original series. The main character of the original series, Sung Jin-woo, had a son named Sung Su-ho. The spin-off web novel series will explore the son’s journey as a young adult.

Sung Su-ho in his adolescence, as seen in the original manhwa series (image via Chugong and Dubu)

Sung Su-ho is a rather talented young man who has shown early signs of greatness. He is so talented that he needs to seal his powers away. This is one of many major plot points in the series.

In Solo Leveling Ragnarok, fans can expect a story that focuses more on the plot and deviates from a few darker themes explored in the original series. However, it is refreshing in its own way since Sung Su-ho’s power sets are quite different from what his father had in the original series.

Where to read Solo Leveling Ragnarok?

One of the biggest disconnects the global audience has with this spin-off series is its accessibility. Solo Leveling Ragnarok is only available on a platform called KakaoPage, a South Korean website featuring some of the best comics from that region. Unfortunately, the web novel is available exclusively on that platform.

It is worth mentioning that VPN will not allow users to access the web novel either. Additionally, the global release of the web novel series hasn’t been done. The web novel is written in Korean, but a couple of fan translations are available on the internet. However, doing this is illegal and strictly prohibited unless the individual/company has consent from the original publishers.

Stay tuned for more manhwa, anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.